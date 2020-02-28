Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday evening accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in the murder of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma, reported NDTV. He claimed that the mobile phone records of Tahir Hussain, an Aam Aadmi Party councillor who has named in the first information report in Sharma’s death, would prove the participation of Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

“If Hussain’s phone call details, during the violence, are released, it would reveal Sanjay Singh and Kejriwal’s role in the violence and Ankit Sharma’s murder,” said Mishra, who himself has been accused of making an incendiary speech before the violence broke out. So far, 38 people have died and more than 300 people injured in the violence. He is accused of instigating people after he gave a three-day ultimatum to the Delhi Police on Sunday to stop an anti-CAA protest in the national Capital. However, no FIR has been filed against him.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh locality, where violent clashes on Sunday and worsened over the next few days. Sharma was returning home on Tuesday when he was allegedly stoned and beaten to death. After Sharma was found, his father Ravinder Sharma – an assistant sub-inspector with the Delhi Police – alleged that the AAP leader’s supporters had killed his son. Ravinder Sharma also claimed that his son was shot after he was killed. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

Mishra referred to unverified videos that purportedly show Hussain on the roof of a building near Sharma’s residence during the violence. “The killer is Hussain,” he alleged. “In the video, Tahir Hussain can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. Tahir Hussain was constantly talking to Kejriwal and AAP leaders.” The building reportedly belongs to Hussain.

However, Hussain released a video on Thursday, saying he was innocent. He called the news about his involvement in the crime “false and politically motivated”. “Since Kapil Mishra’s hate speech, the situation in Delhi has deteriorated, with stone pelting and violence taking place,” he said. “The same happened here [at his residence] the day before yesterday.” He said that a mob had broken the gate of his office, and climbed onto the building’s roof to carry out the attacks.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal said if anyone from his party is found guilty then he should be given double the normal punishment. “No one, be it any party, should be spared if they are responsible for inciting violence,” said Kejriwal. Later in the evening, the AAP suspended Hussain from the primary membership. He will remain suspended until the charges against him are investigated and he is cleared, the AAP said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Mishra had hit out at those calling for his arrest following the violent clashes. “Those who did not consider Burhan Wani and Afzal Guru as terrorists are calling Kapil Mishra a terrorist,” he had tweeted in Hindi. “Those who go to court to get Yakub Memon, Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam released are demanding the arrest of Kapil Mishra. Jai Shri Ram.”011