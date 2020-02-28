Top news: Stock markets crash amid fears of recession due to coronavirus outbreak
The Indian stock markets nosedived on Friday morning with benchmark indices hitting their lowest levels recorded since mid-October as global markets slumped on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to recession. At 11.33 am, the BSE Sensex traded 1,078.35 points lower at 38,667.31 while the Nifty was down 329.80 points at 11,303.50.
Prohibitory orders under Section 144, barring a gathering of more than four people, are likely to be revoked for 10 hours on Friday, the home ministry has said. At least 38 people were killed due to large-scale mob violence – mainly targeted at Muslims – in parts of North East Delhi. Security personnel conducted flag marches in violence-hit areas on Thursday night.
Sensex nosedives over 1,000 points as global markets slump amid fears of coronavirus spread
The Indian stock markets nosedived on Friday morning with benchmark indices hitting their lowest levels recorded since mid-October as global markets slumped on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to recession. The slump in the market also comes on a day when the government is set to release the Gross Domestic Product figures for the October-December period.
Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra alleges Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh are involved in IB officer’s death
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday evening accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in the murder of Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma, reported NDTV. He claimed that the mobile phone records of Tahir Hussain, an Aam Aadmi Party councillor who has named in the first information report in Sharma’s death, would prove the participation of Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
NIA refutes reports of Pulwama terror attack accused being granted bail
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday refuted reports of a special court allowing bail to an accused in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, reported PTI. This came a day after reports claimed bail was granted to Yusuf Chopan on February 18 after the agency was unable to file a chargesheet against him.
In a statement, the agency clarified that bail was given to Chopan, an accused in a terror conspiracy case and not the Pulwama attack. “It is to clarify that Yousuf Chopan was never arrested in Pulwama attack case,” NIA said.
‘Democratic traditions unite US and India,’ says Mike Pompeo after Donald Trump’s visit
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s visit to India highlighted the “value” of the relationship shared between the two countries. Trump visited three Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Agra, and New Delhi – during his trip on February 24 and February 25.
“President Donald Trump’s first official trip to India this week demonstrates the value the US places on the US-India partnership,” Pompeo tweeted. “Democratic traditions unite us, shared interests bond us, and under the President’s leadership our partnership has and will only grow stronger.”
Case filed against Prashant Kishor for allegedly plagiarising ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign
A case has been registered against political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna for allegedly plagiarising the content for his “Baat Bihar Ki” campaign, PTI reported.
In the complaint filed by Shashwat Gautam, who worked as an advisor to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and later as a data analytics coordinator with the Congress, Kishor was accused of stealing the campaign’s slogan, logo and data for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Maharashtra Assembly clears bill making Marathi compulsory in school curriculum
The Maharashtra Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a bill making Marathi a mandatory subject in schools of all boards in the state, PTI reported.
The Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Bill, 2020, was introduced by Minister for Marathi Language Subhash Desai. He said it was on the lines of laws enacted by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala, making it mandatory for schools affiliated to national boards to teach local languages.
Maharashtra withdraws 348 cases related to Bhima Koregaon, 460 Maratha quota violence cases
The Maharashtra government on Thursday withdrew 348 of the 649 registered cases related to the Bhima Koregaon case, and 460 of the 548 cases in connection with the Maratha quota protests in 2018, ANI reported, quoting state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Delhi violence: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain charged with murder in IB officer’s death case
Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain was on Thursday charged with murder in connection with the death of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the violence in North East Delhi that broke out between groups opposing and supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act, ANI reported. Hussain has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (punishment for murder) at Dayalpur police station.
“We have registered a case of murder and kidnapping on the complaint of Ankit Sharma’s father,” a police officer told Hindustan Times. “Hussain has been named by Sharma’s father in the FIR.”
Delhi violence: UN human rights chief expresses ‘great concern’ about CAA, police inaction
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday expressed “great concern” over the Citizenship Amendment Act and reports of police inaction during the violence in Delhi. At least 37 people have been killed so far in violence between supporters and opponents of the Act.
Addressing the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Bachelet said: “Indians in huge numbers, and from all communities, have expressed – in a mostly peaceful manner – their opposition to the Act, and support for the country’s long tradition of secularism. I am concerned by reports of police inaction in the face of attacks against Muslims by other groups, as well as previous reports of excessive use of force by police against peaceful protestors.”