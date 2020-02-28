The Delhi Police said on Friday that they have arrested or detained 630 people and registered 123 first information reports so far in connection with the violence in North East Delhi district over the past five days, PTI reported. Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said forensic science laboratory teams have been called in and the crime scenes are being revisited.

The police said that apart from the 42 dead, over 250 people have been injured. The areas affected most include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura – all in North East Delhi district.

Clashes had erupted on Sunday evening between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act, and continued for five days. However, the situation was fairly calm on Friday.

Some political parties have called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Shiv Sena claimed earlier on Friday that Shah was “nowhere to be seen” during the violence, though he was very actively campaigning during the Delhi elections. However, Shah accused Opposition parties of “instigating people and fomenting riots”.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had earlier in the day written to President Ram Nath Kovind asking for a judicial inquiry into the communal violence. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that those whose houses have been completely or substantially burnt will get compensation of Rs 25,000 each in cash from Saturday afternoon. He added that the government has appointed 18 sub-divisional magistrates to talk to the people in affected areas.