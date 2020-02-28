The big news: Over 600 held, 123 FIRs filed as violence subsides in Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi government approved prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar in 2016 sedition case, and GDP growth marginally improved to 4.7% in October-December.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition instigating riots, spreading misinformation about Citizenship Act, says Amit Shah: The Shiv Sena said Amit Shah was ‘nowhere to be seen’ during clashes. The UN chief said spirit of Gandhi needed now more than ever, called for restraint. Meanwhile, BJP attacked Sonia Gandhi for ‘rajdharma’ jibe, claimed she instigated unrest. Police said 630 people had been taken into custody and 123 FIRs had been filed so far. The toll rose to 42 today.
- Delhi government gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: The case pertains to the raising of ‘anti-national’ slogans at a protest in 2016 against the hanging of Afzal Guru.
- GDP growth marginally improved to 4.7% in October-December 2019, shows data: This is the first time in six quarters that Gross Domestic Product growth rate recorded an increase.
- NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad militant who allegedly helped Pulwama suicide bomber: Forty soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack on February 14 last year.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta files curative petition in SC against death sentence: He was the only one among the four convicts who had not availed of the legal remedies.
- Sensex crashes over 1,400 points as global markets slump amid fears of coronavirus spread: The BSE Sensex recorded its biggest single-day decline since August 2015.
- Dwarka mosque in South West district attacked before dawn, allege residents: Police first described the incident as mischief, but later denied it took place.
- Delhi HC sends notices on pleas seeking FIR against Opposition leaders, others for hate speech: Two of three pleas have sought inquiries by a special investigation team and the National Investigation Agency into the communal violence in Delhi.
- New Zealand, Nigeria report first coronavirus cases; China records 44 new deaths: In South Korea, the hardest-hit country outside China, 256 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Friday.
- Maharashtra government to provide 5% reservation to Muslims in education: Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said ‘appropriate action’ will be taken in this regard before admissions in schools begin this year.