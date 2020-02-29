The big news: Over 600 held for Delhi violence, 42 dead, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: GDP growth marginally improved to 4.7% in October-December, and Delhi approved prosecuting Kanhaiya Kumar in a 2016 sedition case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition instigating riots, spreading misinformation about Citizenship Act, says Amit Shah: The Shiv Sena said Amit Shah was ‘nowhere to be seen’ during clashes. The UN chief said spirit of Gandhi needed now more than ever, called for restraint. Meanwhile, BJP attacked Sonia Gandhi for ‘rajdharma’ jibe, claimed she instigated unrest. Police said 630 people had been taken into custody and 148 FIRs had been filed so far. The toll rose to 42 today.
- GDP growth marginally improved to 4.7% in October-December 2019, shows data: This is the first time in six quarters that Gross Domestic Product growth rate recorded an increase.
- Delhi government gives permission to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others in JNU sedition case: The case pertains to the raising of ‘anti-national’ slogans at a protest in 2016 against the hanging of Afzal Guru.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta files curative petition in SC against death sentence: He was the only one among the four convicts who had not availed of the legal remedies.
- Students file FIR against teacher in Assam for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about PM Modi: The guest lecturer at a Silchar college had allegedly accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to recreate the 2002 Godhra riots in Delhi.
- Coronavirus outbreak won’t affect economy for now, no need to panic, says Nirmala Sitharaman: Her statement came on a day when the Indian stock indices recorded their worst performance in years as global markets slumped on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession.
- A 60-year-old scrap dealer dies after being attacked by mob in North East Delhi: Ayub Shabbir was asked his name and religion and then assaulted by the mob on a day when police claimed the situation was fairly calm. In the city’s South West district’s Dwarka, a mosque was attacked residents alleged.
- NIA arrests Jaish-e-Mohammad militant who allegedly helped Pulwama suicide bomber: Forty soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed in the attack on February 14 last year.
- Maharashtra government to provide 5% reservation to Muslims in education: Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said ‘appropriate action’ will be taken in this regard before admissions in schools begin this year.
- Delhi HC sends notices on pleas seeking FIR against Opposition leaders, others for hate speech: Two of three pleas have sought inquiries by a special investigation team and the National Investigation Agency into the communal violence in Delhi.