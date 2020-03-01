A look at the headlines right now:

US and Australia record first coronavirus fatalities, Trump imposes tighter travel restrictions: The American victim was a man in his 50s in Washington state who reportedly had an underlying health problem. Toll rises to two in Meghalaya clashes, several non-tribal people stabbed in Shillong: The two deceased were identified as Rupchand Dewan and Lurshai Hynniewta. Two convicts file pleas seeking stay on their execution in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to respond by March 2 to Akshay Thakur’s plea against his hanging. Polish student at Jadavpur University asked to leave India months after attending CAA rally: The student was sent a notice by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office last week. JNU Students Union offers shelter to Delhi violence victims despite administration’s warning: They said that humanity supersedes ‘administrative threats’. Timing of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer mere coincidence, but Centre should’ve been careful, says ex-CJI: The government notified Justice Muralidhar’s move from one High Court to another the same day he rebuked the police in connection with the Delhi violence. United States, allies to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan within 14 months: The US and the Taliban also signed a peace agreement in Doha, following successful reduction of violence for a week. All schools in North East Delhi to stay closed for students till March 7, exams postponed: At least 42 people have been killed in large-scale communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district this week. India lists out 10 points for Pakistan at UN, asks it to stop terror financing, dismantle camps: India asked Islamabad to adopt structural reforms to ‘develop a semblance of democracy’, stop harassment and execution of minorities. SC verdict on Monday on whether pleas against Centre’s move on Article 370 should go to larger bench: The five-judge Constitution bench had on January 23 reserved its verdict in the case.