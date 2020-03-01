The big news: Prohibitory orders imposed in Shaheen Bagh, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: First coronavirus deaths were reported in US and Australia, and former Delhi police commissioner hit out at force’s inaction during violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh; NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe Delhi violence: The Hindu Sena planned to protest at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday demanding that the site be cleared of demonstrators.
- US and Australia record first coronavirus fatalities, Trump imposes tighter travel restrictions: The American victim was a man in his 50s in Washington state who reportedly had an underlying health problem.
- Would have arrested BJP leaders for hate speeches, says former police commissioner on Delhi violence: Ajay Raj Sharma said if the police had acted earlier, the violence in North East Delhi could have been prevented.
- ‘India is a secular country, cannot divide Hindus and Muslims,’ says Amartya Sen: The Nobel laureate said it is a matter of ‘serious concern’ if minorities in the country are tortured and police failed to protect them.
- Bengal BJP leader resigns over Delhi violence, says can’t be in a party with Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra: Subhadra Mukherjee said she did not want to be associated with a brand of politics where people are judged by their religion and not as fellow humans.
- Three killed, many feared trapped after two cargo trains collide in Madhya Pradesh: The trains collided after they were reportedly allowed to run on the same track.
- Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi takes over as editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’: In November, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as editor of the newspaper after he took oath as Maharashtra chief minister.
- Polish student at Jadavpur University asked to leave India months after attending CAA rally: The student was sent a notice by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office last week.
- Doctor Kafeel Khan’s wife says she ‘fears for his life’, demands protection: Shabista Khan also alleged that her husband was being mentally tortured and subjected to ‘inhuman behaviour’ in prison.
- JNU Students Union offers shelter to Delhi violence victims despite administration’s warning: They said that humanity supersedes ‘administrative threats’.