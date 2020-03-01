A look at the headlines right now:

Section 144 in Shaheen Bagh; NHRC forms fact-finding team to probe Delhi violence: The Hindu Sena planned to protest at Shaheen Bagh on Saturday demanding that the site be cleared of demonstrators. US and Australia record first coronavirus fatalities, Trump imposes tighter travel restrictions: The American victim was a man in his 50s in Washington state who reportedly had an underlying health problem. Would have arrested BJP leaders for hate speeches, says former police commissioner on Delhi violence: Ajay Raj Sharma said if the police had acted earlier, the violence in North East Delhi could have been prevented.

‘India is a secular country, cannot divide Hindus and Muslims,’ says Amartya Sen: The Nobel laureate said it is a matter of ‘serious concern’ if minorities in the country are tortured and police failed to protect them.

Bengal BJP leader resigns over Delhi violence, says can’t be in a party with Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra: Subhadra Mukherjee said she did not want to be associated with a brand of politics where people are judged by their religion and not as fellow humans.

Three killed, many feared trapped after two cargo trains collide in Madhya Pradesh: The trains collided after they were reportedly allowed to run on the same track.

Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi takes over as editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’: In November, Uddhav Thackeray stepped down as editor of the newspaper after he took oath as Maharashtra chief minister.

Polish student at Jadavpur University asked to leave India months after attending CAA rally: The student was sent a notice by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office last week.

Doctor Kafeel Khan’s wife says she ‘fears for his life’, demands protection: Shabista Khan also alleged that her husband was being mentally tortured and subjected to ‘inhuman behaviour’ in prison.

JNU Students Union offers shelter to Delhi violence victims despite administration’s warning: They said that humanity supersedes ‘administrative threats’.