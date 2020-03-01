Iran’s health ministry reported 11 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 385 fresh cases on Sunday, AFP reported. The overall toll in the country is now 54 and total number of infections is 978.

“Eleven people lost their lives” in the past 24 hours, said ministry spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour. The government urged people to stay away from mass gatherings and limit their travel.

China, where the outbreak began, on Sunday reported 35 more deaths, and 573 more infected people. Barring China, South Korea has the highest number of cases and Iran the most deaths. South Korea confirmed 376 more coronavirus cases on Sunday. This takes the country’s total to 3,526 infections.

Meanwhile, the outbreak has continued to spread in other countries, with the first deaths being reported in the United States and Australia. In the US, the victim was a man in his 50s in Washington state who reportedly had an underlying health problem. In Australia, the victim was a man in his 70s who was aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced he would extend a travel ban on Iran to apply to foreign nationals who had been there in the last two weeks. He also advised Americans not to travel to regions of Italy and South Korea that have been hit by the coronavirus. Trump also said he is considering restrictions on the US’ southern border. Australia has also banned travellers from Iran, which has recorded a very high death rate from the virus.