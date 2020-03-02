The big news: Delhi violence may come up in Parliament as session resumes, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two were reportedly detained in Delhi for allegedly spreading rumours, and SC will decide today on sending Article 370 pleas to a larger bench.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Parliament session resumes, Opposition likely to demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence: Meanwhile, the toll in Delhi violence rose to 45 as police recovered three more bodies from drains.
- Two detained in Delhi for allegedly spreading rumours about clashes, say police: Police attributed the rumours to ‘concerted efforts by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic’.
- SC verdict today on whether pleas against Centre’s Article 370 move should go to larger bench: The five-judge Constitution bench had on January 23 reserved its verdict in the case.
- Mamata Banerjee triggering riots, burning trains to oppose Citizenship Act,’ alleges Amit Shah: His remarks came after 42 people were killed in large-scale communal violence in Delhi.
- JD(U) will win more than 200 seats with NDA in Bihar, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: He said the law and order has improved in the state and the ratio of crimes to population is among the lowest in the country.
- Anurag Thakur says media wrongly accusing him of saying ‘shoot the bloody traitors’: The BJP leader added that he will not elaborate his statement since the matter was subjudice.
- Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths as toll climbs to 54; Armenia confirms first case: Barring China, South Korea has the highest number of cases and Iran the most deaths.
- Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of raping minor: In February last year, a POCSO court in Thalassery had sentenced Robin Vadakkumchery to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 3 lakh.
- Toll in Meghalaya clashes rises to three, police urge citizens to exercise restraint: Uphas Uddin, 37, was attacked by three miscreants at his house in Pyrkhan village.
- Kerala nun’s second appeal against her expulsion from congregation rejected by Vatican: Lucy Kalapura was at the forefront of protests against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.