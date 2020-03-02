The Congress is likely to submit an adjournment motion in Parliament on Monday over last week’s violence in North East Delhi, and demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PTI reported. At least 45 people have died and over 200 injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district.

The second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament begins on Monday.

Top Congress leaders met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s home in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the matter, The Indian Express reported. “We will certainly raise the Delhi issue vigorously,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told the newspaper. “The unprecedented communal violence which we have seen in the heart of the Capital…is an utter failure of this government…it is because of their laxity, if not conspiracy.”

Chowdhury also said he felt there was some “nexus” between the rioters and a section of Delhi police officials, due to which there were gruesome killings and arson. “This is a matter of serious concern for us,” he said. “We will continue to raise the demand of Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation on the floor of the House.”

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh said that the party will demand a discussion on the matter in Parliament. “I have given a notice under Rule 267 to the Rajya Sabha Chairperson [Venkaiah Naidu] to discuss the issue in the House,” he said.

Communist Party of India leader D Raja alleged that Shah had shown “inaction” during the riots, and must answer for it. “The violence in Delhi will be raised in Parliament by our party,” he said. “We will also reach out to other parties on the issue. We will also raise the issue of hate speeches by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and question why they have not been arrested. “Also, Amit Shah needs to be held accountable.”

An unidentified senior Trinamool Congress leader also said that the party’s MPs will demand an explanation from Shah. Last week, the Congress had written to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking Shah’s resignation.