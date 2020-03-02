Top news: Parliament Session to resume today, Congress plans to discuss Delhi violence
The Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday. The Congress is likely to seek a discussion on the violence in Delhi, and demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Other Opposition parties have also sought to discuss the violence in the House.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said they have apprehended two people for allegedly spreading rumours and fake news about the riots. The police said that contrary to the rumours being spread, no violence has erupted in West or South East Delhi.
Parliament session resumes, Opposition likely to demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence
The Congress is likely to submit an adjournment motion in Parliament on Monday over last week’s violence in North East Delhi, and demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, PTI reported. At least 45 people have died and over 200 injured in clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district.
Delhi: Two detained for allegedly spreading rumours about clashes, say police
The Delhi Police said that two people had been apprehended in connection with spreading of rumours about a tense atmosphere in parts of the city on Sunday evening, ANI reported. The police, in a series of tweets, asked people not to believe in rumours circulating on social media about clashes in West and South East Delhi districts.
Delhi violence: Toll rises to 45 as police recover 3 more bodies from drains
The Delhi Police on Sunday confirmed that three more unidentified bodies were recovered from drains in the northeastern part of the Capital, taking the total number of deaths in the violence to 45, PTI reported. No untoward incident has been reported from the northeast district over the past three days. “The situation is under control now,” a senior police official told the news agency.
Kottiyur case: Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of raping minor
Head of Catholic Church Pope Francis on Sunday expelled a priest from Kannur in Kerala convicted of raping and impregnating a minor girl, PTI reported. Robin Vadakkumchery was sentenced to 20 years in prison in February last year in three different cases of rape and abuse of minor girls.
Meghalaya: Toll in clashes rises to three, police urge citizens to exercise restraint
The toll in Meghalaya due to violent clashes over the inner line permit and amended citizenship law rose to three on Sunday, PTI reported. The third victim has been identified as 37-year-old Uphas Uddin of Pyrkhan village.
‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur says media wrongly accusing him of saying ‘shoot the bloody traitors’
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur on Sunday accused the media of lying by claiming that he exhorted a crowd at a rally to shout “shoot the bloody traitors” slogan, and said they should be better informed. Thakur was responding to a query about his inflammatory remarks, and the role it played in inciting violence in North East Delhi at a press conference in Chandigarh.