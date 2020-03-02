11.28 am: Ruckus ensues in the Upper House. Naidu adjourns Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

11.25 am: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as a mark of respect for Janata Dal (United) MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto who died on February 28. Mahto, 72, was elected from Valmiki Nagar in Bihar.

11.23 am: Rajya Sabha chairperson Venkaiah Naidu says notices for discussion on Delhi violence to be taken up after the situation normalises.

11.20 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expresses condolences over Janata Dal (United) MP Baidyanath Prasad Mahto’s death.

11.18 am: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue over Delhi violence. They demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

11.15 am: AAP member Bhagwant Mann tries to raise the Delhi violence. He holds up a placard.

10.23 am: Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh says he will demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the violence, reports News18.

10.17 am: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.

10.12 am: Trinamool Congress MPs will stage a dharna near the Gandhi statue at Parliament, according to News18.

10.04 am: “We will certainly raise the Delhi issue vigorously,” Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Indian Express. “The unprecedented communal violence which we have seen in the heart of the Capital…is an utter failure of this government…it is because of their laxity, if not conspiracy.”

10.02 am: Top Congress leaders met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s home in New Delhi on Sunday to discuss the matter, The Indian Express reports.

9.58 am: The Opposition parties send 23 notices in Lok Sabha over the Delhi violence, reports News18. These include the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

9.55 am: Congress gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence, reports ANI.