Seven underage boys allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Assam’s Biswanath district on Friday, killed her and hung her from a tree, PTI reported on Sunday. A senior police officer said that the suspects were on the run, but were arrested.

The accused had just appeared for their Class 10 examination. Following the exam, they called the girl to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her. The police officer said it was suspected that the girl was raped and killed on Friday and then hung from a tree in a forest near the house.

“The relatives of the child filed a missing complaint,” a police officer said, according to Aaj Tak. “Following this, we conducted a search and found the girl’s body hanging from a tree.” Her body was found on Saturday.

Angry villagers attacked the accused while the police were taking them to the site of the hanging. They also surrounded the Gohapur Police Station and demanded that the accused be punished severely.