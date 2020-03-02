Two people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India – one in Telangana and another in New Delhi – the Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday. Three positive cases reported from Kerala earlier were discharged by February 21.

“One positive case of COVID-19 has been detected in New Delhi, and one has been detected in Telangana,” the ministry’s statement read. “The person from Delhi has a travel history from Italy, while the one from Telangana has a travel history from Dubai. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored.”

On February 20, the first person to test positive for the novel coronavirus in India was discharged from a government hospital in Thrissur, Kerala. The medical student was the last of the three patients, who had contracted COVID-19 in Kerala, to be discharged.

The virus is believed to have originated in a live seafood market in China’s Wuhan city in Hubei province. The global toll in the novel coronavirus outbreak has breached the 3,000-mark as China reported 42 more deaths on Monday morning. The overall toll in mainland China is now 2,912, said the National Health Commission.

Meanwhile, out of 138 Indians aboard the British-flagged cruise ship Diamond Princess – quarantined in a Japanese port since last month – 12 have tested positive for coronavirus. They are currently receiving treatment in Japan.

Last week, a special Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five people from other countries to New Delhi. India thanked Japanese authorities for facilitating the evacuation. New Delhi also sent a consignment of medical relief materials to Wuhan – the epicentre of the outbreak via another flight. The Indian Air Force flight, which took the consignment, brought back 76 Indians and 36 people from seven countries.