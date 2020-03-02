Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday declared that the family of Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in the communal violence in North East Delhi last week, will receive compensation of Rs 1 crore. At least 46 people have died so far and over 200 injured in the clashes, which broke out between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it.

“Ankit Sharma was a brave officer of the Intelligence Bureau,” Kejriwal tweeted. “He was brutally murdered during the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and job to one of his family members. May his soul rest in peace.”

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

The state government had last week also announced compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ratan Lal, a Delhi Police constable killed in the violence.

Aam Aadmi Party counsillor Tahir Hussain is among those accused in the killing of Sharma, though he has denied the allegations. The Delhi Police had filed a case against Hussain based on a complaint by Sharma’s family. Sharma’s autopsy report had said he had died of multiple stab wounds.