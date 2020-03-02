The big news: 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts won’t be hanged on Tuesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Hyderabad and Delhi, and India’s unemployment rose to 4-month high of 7.78% in February.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Execution of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts stayed till further orders: Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta were scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi tomorrow at 6 am.
- First Indian cases of coronavirus confirmed in Delhi and Telangana, another suspected in Rajasthan: The health minister asked citizens not to panic and urged them to avoid non-essential travel to and from China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy. Meanwhile, the global toll crossed 3,000, and the advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei also died of the virus.
- India’s unemployment rate rises to 7.78% in February – highest in four months: The data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows the impact of slowdown in the country.
- Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1-crore compensation for family of IB official who died in Delhi violence: Meanwhile, a Muslim BJP leader said a mob burnt down his and his relatives’ homes, and the Delhi High Court asked police to file a compliance report on the rehabilitation of victims. The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea seeking FIRs against hate speech on Wednesday.
- Congress MP alleges BJP leader assaulted her in Parliament, asks ‘Is this happening because I’m Dalit?’ Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned many times as members clashed over last week’s communal violence in Delhi.
- In Assam, seven teenagers allegedly rape, kill 12-year-old girl, hang her from a tree: The accused called the girl to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her.
- NRC will not affect Bangladesh, entirely internal process, India’s foreign secretary tells Dhaka: It came a day after a Bangladeshi delegation cancelled its India tour amid the ongoing turmoil over CAA.
- SC to hear plea challenging detention of Omar Abdullah under PSA on Thursday: The court was even ready to take up the matter on Tuesday, but Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing the central government, said he was unavailable.
- Mamata Banerjee calls Delhi violence ‘genocide’, says won’t tolerate ‘goli maaro’ slogan in Kolkata: The West Bengal chief minister reminded Home Minister Amit Shah that it was because of the Citizenship Amendment Act that so many people had been killed. Three BJP workers were held in Kolkata on Sunday for shouting the slogan on their way to a rally by Amit Shah. Tamil actor-politician Rajinikanth, meanwhile, said he would be willing to ‘play any role’ to preserve peace in the country.
- Pope Francis unwell, skips annual retreat for first time in his papacy: On Sunday, the 83-year-old pope was seen coughing several times as he made the announcement to thousands of his followers.