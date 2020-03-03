The big news: Iran condemns Delhi riots, calls it ‘organised violence’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi said he may quit social media, and Air India asked the crew of a plane which had flown in a coronavirus patient to stay at home.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Iran condemns ‘organised wave of violence’ against Muslims: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif asked Indian authorities not to let ‘senseless thuggery’ prevail.
- ‘Thinking of giving up social media,’ says Narendra Modi; Rahul Gandhi asks him to give up hatred instead: He is the world’s third-most-followed politician on Twitter after former United States President Barack Obama and current President Donald Trump.
- China reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, only 125 new cases: Meanwhile, Air India asked the crew of a plane which had flown in an infected person from Vienna to stay at home.
- Execution of 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts stayed till further orders: Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta were scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi tomorrow at 6 am.
- In Delhi, 24 arrested for spreading rumours about clashes, say police: Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said six cases have been registered.
- Karnataka BJP MLA calls freedom fighter HS Doreswamy a ‘Pakistani agent’, Congress protests: Congress leader Siddaramaiah raised the matter in the Assembly, and commotion followed, following which the House was adjourned for the day.
- India’s unemployment rate rises to 7.78% in February – highest in four months: The data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy shows the impact of slowdown in the country.
- Taliban ends partial truce, to resume operations against Afghan forces: The truce went on for one week ahead of the signing of the historic accord in Doha on Saturday.
- Bill to extend abortion period to 24 weeks introduced in Lok Sabha: The Union Cabinet had in January said this move would ensure safe termination of pregnancies and give women reproductive rights over their bodies.
- Mamata Banerjee calls Delhi violence ‘genocide’, says won’t tolerate ‘goli maaro’ slogan in Kolkata: The West Bengal chief minister reminded Home Minister Amit Shah that it was because of the Citizenship Amendment Act that so many people had been killed. Three BJP workers were held in Kolkata on Sunday for shouting the slogan on their way to a rally by Amit Shah. Tamil actor-politician Rajinikanth, meanwhile, said he would be willing to ‘play any role’ to preserve peace in the country.