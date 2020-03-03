Top news: Iran denounces Delhi violence, asks India to not let ‘senseless thuggery’ prevail
Iran has denounced the communal violence in Delhi that killed 46 people and injured hundreds last week. The country’s foreign minister has described the episode as a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims”, and appealed to authorities to not let “senseless thuggery” prevail.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was thinking of giving up his social media accounts in a week. “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube,” the prime minister tweeted. Reacting to this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted saying: “Give up hatred, not social media accounts”.
Coronavirus: Assam BJP MLA claims cow urine, dung can cure the illness
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assam on Monday claimed that cow urine and cow dung are a cure for COVID-19. Suman Haripriya added that these two substances can be used to cure cancer too.
Karnataka: BJP MLA calls freedom fighter HS Doreswamy a ‘Pakistani agent’, Congress protests
The Karnataka Assembly was adjourned on Monday following an uproar about Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who recently called centenarian freedom fighter HS Doreswamy a “fake freedom fighter” and a “Pakistani agent”. Doreswamy has been one of the prominent figures in Karnataka protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Parliament: Bill to extend abortion period to 24 weeks introduced in Lok Sabha
A bill to extend the upper limit for permitting abortions from 20 to 24 weeks was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill was approved by the Union Cabinet in January to ensure safe termination of pregnancies and give women reproductive rights over their bodies.
Delhi: 24 arrested for spreading rumours about clashes, say police
The Delhi Police on Monday said 24 people were arrested for spreading rumours about a tense atmosphere in parts of the city a day earlier, ANI reported. Rumours of fresh violence briefly created panic in some areas on Sunday evening but the police had quelled them.
