Parliament: BJP MPs should spread peace, harmony in society, says PM Modi; both Houses adjourned
Chaos prevailed in the Parliament after members argued over Delhi violence and BJP leaders’ hate speech.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged Bharatiya Janata Party’s parliamentarians to take the lead on propagating peace, harmony and unity in society. Modi made the appeal at the saffron party’s parliamentary meeting held earlier in the day.
Meanwhile, ruckus prevailed in both the Houses of the Parliament, a day after the beginning of the second phase of the Budget Session was marred by uproar over last week’s communal violence in Delhi. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to meet Modi in Parliament later in the day. The meeting, reportedly scheduled around 11 am, will take place a week after communal violence claimed at least 46 lives in Delhi and injured over 200. This is also the first time Kejriwal will meet the prime minister after taking charge as Delhi’s chief minister for the third time.
Live updates
12.05 pm: Lok Sabha reconvenes for a few minutes amid uproar, gets adjourned till 2 pm.
11.50 am: Rajya Sabha Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu has adjourned the session till 2 pm after Opposition and treasury benches argued over hate speech by BJP MP and Union minister Anurag Thakur, reports The Hindu.
11.45 am: In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla has adjourned the session after Opposition leaders protested against last week’s violence in Delhi that has claimed at least 46 lives. An irate Birla adjourned the House after asking Opposition leaders, especially those part of the Congress, if they would like to submit a declaration to carry placards in the House.
11.40 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to meet the prime minister in Parliament around 11 am, reports NDTV. The meeting comes a week after at least 46 people were killed and over 200 injured after violence over the Citizenship Amendment prevailed in parts of the national Capital.
11.35 am: In the BJP Parliamentary meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the party’s MPs to spread peace, harmony, and unity in the society. Modi has said that political gains were more important for certain parties but “national interest is above everything” for the BJP.
Also read:
1. ‘You are lying’: Anurag Thakur says media wrongly accusing him of saying ‘shoot the bloody traitors’
2. ‘Goli maaron’ slogans meet hate speech test – here’s how the Supreme Court can stop them
11.32 am: The Rajya Sabha may consider and pass the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019, and the National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019.
11.30 am: The Lok Sabha is likely to see the introduction of the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, and consider the passage of the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, and The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill.