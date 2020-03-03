The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they detained 185 students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act while on their way to Ramlila Maidan, PTI reported. The police said they had not given permission for the rally.

“In total, 185 protesters were detained and taken to nearby police stations of Kamla Market, Hari Nagar and Bawana,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia told PTI. All the students were released later. They were all detained from different locations across the Capital.

After the Young India Coordination Committee called for a protest, more than 200 students gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning, PTI reported. Former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan was also at the protest.

The detentions came days after large-scale communal violence took place in parts of North East Delhi between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it. At least 47 people have died so far. The police have increased security across the Capital, although they were initially accused of non-action during the unrest, and in some cases, even colluding with some violent groups. Home Minister Amit Shah has also been hugely criticised, with many Opposition leaders and protestors calling for his resignation.

Iran denounced the violence, calling it an “organised wave of violence” against Muslims, while the United Nations also expressed concern for the “attacks against Muslims”.