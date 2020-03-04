Coronavirus: 15 Italian tourists, quarantined in Delhi, suspected to have infection, say reports
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will today hold a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi government on measures to tackle COVID-19.
The 15 Italian tourists, who were sent to an Indo Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility in Delhi, are suspected to have coronavirus, reports said on Wednesday. However, results confirming the same are awaited from National Institute of Virology in Pune.
The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida said that six people who came in contact with a Delhi resident who has the novel coronavirus and had held a birthday party for his child at his house have tested negative for the virus. The child’s school has placed 28 students in isolation.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will on Wednesday hold a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi government to take measures to tackle COVID-19.
The number of cases of coronavirus in India rose to six on Tuesday, with a person each from Delhi, Rajasthan and Telangana found to be carrying the virus. As a result, two schools in Noida shut down.
Meanwhile, mainland China has reported 38 more deaths by Wednesday morning, whereas the number of cases has surged to 80,270. In South Korea, 5,238 people are infected.
11.35 am: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says there is no positive coronavirus case in the state so far, ANI reports. “People are advised not to spread or believe in rumours,” he adds. “As of now, no antiviral drug is available. Isolation wards set up in every district and 10 extra beds in every hospital.”
11.25 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meets senior officials from Delhi government to discuss management and preparedness to combat the coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.
11.20 am: The World Bank unveils a $12 billion aid package to assist with the health and economic impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak, reports AFP. “The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs,” World Bank President David Malpass tells reporters.
11.11 am: Online retailer Amazon says an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Reuters. “We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” a company spokesperson adds.
10.58 am: The samples of 15 of 21 Italian tourists, who have been quarantined in Delhi, have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, reports News18.
10.55 am: Gujarat government opens isolation ward in each of the 33 districts for treatment for coronavirus. Meanwhile, 87 people who returned from Iran have been kept under observation, officials tell PTI.
Iran has had the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where it originated, and several officials have also been infected.
10.47 am: Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons says people should take coronavirus seriously and avoid unnecessary physical contact, News18 reports. “Say namaste instead of a handshake and use sanitisers,” he adds.
10.40 am: United States President Donald Trump says he may further tighten limits on international travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports The New York Times. He rules out any restrictions on domestic travel within the country for now.
10.33 am: The Rajasthan Health Department has issued directives to the districts where the Italian tourists who tested positive has travelled – Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur-I and II, News18 reports. These include the disinfection of the buses and hotels.
10.24 am: Fifteen out of 21 tourists taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, Times Now reports. At least three of them are Indians.
10.17 am: As much as 8% of the Iranian Parliament has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reports. Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Abdul Reza Misri has said that 23 members have been infected.
10.12 am: “A crew member of a cargo ship suspected of suffering from coronavirus was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack,” Paradip Port Trust Chairperson Rinkesh Roy says according to ANI. “He had symptoms of fever and sore throat.”
10.05 am: Four people have quarantined in Bengaluru, News 18 reports. One patient is from Saudi Arabia, one from Japan, one roommate and a colleague of the Telangana patient who tested positive for coronavirus.
9.53 am: Washington state has reported its 7th death from the coronavirus, AFP reports. The patient died on February 26. All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area.
9.50 am: Iran has temporarily freed 54,000 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus disease in crowded jails, BBC reports. “Security prisoners” sentenced to more than five years will not be let out. The released prisoners have all been tested negative for COVID-19. The virus has killed at least 77 people in Iran so far.
9.45 am: An Army officer who returned from Iran last month has been isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.40 am: There are seven new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Malaysia, bringing the country’s total to 36, CNN reports quoting Malaysia Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah says.
9.37 am: The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar says that six people who came in contact with the Delhi resident have tested negative for the virus, ANI reports.
9.33 am: Technology giant Intel has said one of its employees in Bengaluru has “potentially been exposed” to coronavirus and is currently under quarantine, PTI reports. The company also says it has implemented precautionary measures like travel restrictions, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions in India.
9.27 am: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan is set to hold a meeting with officials of the Delhi government to tackle the coronavirus situation, ANI reports.
9.22 am: Argentina says it has confirmed its first case of new coronavirus in a 43-year-old man who had returned from Italy, AFP reports.
9.18 am: Mainland China has reported 38 more deaths by Wednesday morning, whereas the number of cases has surged to 80,270. In South Korea, 5,238 people are infected.