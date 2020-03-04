The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred all the petitions related to large scale communal violence in North East Delhi to the Delhi High Court, Bar and Bench reported. The top court requested the Delhi High Court to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible.

Advocate Colin Gonsalves asked the court to urgently intervene and pass directions to arrest those delivering hate speeches and to prevent the spread of violence. He briefed the court about the statements made by political leaders and the subsequent violence. “These were not just hate speeches but were coupled with mobilisation,” he said.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the Delhi High Court must have good reason to adjourn the hearing. “It would be naive to assume that speeches by two to three individuals could lead to riots,” he said.

“Adjournment for such long time is unnecessary,” the court said. “We don’t want to assume jurisdiction when High Court is seized of the matter but such matters should not be delayed for so long.”

Separately, the court also said the petition filed by activist Harsh Mander seeking cases against some politicians who indulged in hate speech will be heard only after it sorted out the contents of a video where he allegedly instigated a crowd against the top court.

Mander’s petition sought to register first information report against Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma who had engaged in hate speech before the violence broke out in North East Delhi.

At the start of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta referred to a video clip where Mander allegedly said that he has no faith in the Supreme Court and that “real justice will be done on the streets”. The activist reportedly made the remarks at a protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

However, the counsel for Mander denied making any such comments

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde sought a transcript of the video. “We want to clear this out, we will issue notice and till this is clarified, we will not hear you, we will hear the other petitioners,” the court said.

Meanwhile, Bobde referred to the Delhi High Court the hearing on the case and asked the solicitor general if the “environment is conducive” to register the first information report. When Mehta told the court that no violence has taken place in the last three days, the chief justice asked him if he will register the complaints today then.

Mehta argued that speeches have been made from both sides and that the authorities cannot be selective in registering FIRs. “Things will not get aggravated if police files FIRs against both sides,” the court said in response. “FIRs do not prejudice anybody’s rights. It will not be a problem if situation is calm. Registration of an FIR does what to a man?”

The court told lawyer Karuna Nundy, counsel for Mander, to first disprove claims of the hate speeches made by him and then the matter will be heard. “If you have not said those things, then we would want to satisfy ourselves,” the court added. “Till then we will hear Gonsalves [for the violence survivors]”.

Nandy was asked to file an affidavit regarding alleged clips by 2 pm, but she informed the court that Mander has left the country, according to LiveLaw.