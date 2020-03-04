The number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 28 in India on Wednesday – 12 Indians and 16 Italian tourists. In addition, 17 Indians have been infected with coronavirus abroad, the government said. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi government to take measures to tackle COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread rapidly around the world this week, with more new cases now appearing outside China than within.

Here’s what we know so far about the spread of the virus:

Download our app to get daily updates on coronavirus.

For Android, click here.

For iOS, click here.