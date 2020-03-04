A look at the headlines right now:

India reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, 17 Indians infected abroad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced he will not participate in Holi events to avoid spread of infection. SC transfers pleas on hate speech to Delhi High Court, matter to be heard on Friday: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that one of the petitioners Harsh Mander, in a speech to CAA protestors, had said he did not have faith in the top court. Social media ban in J&K revoked after nearly seven months but 2G internet speed remains: So far, the administration had allowed usage of 2G internet speed, and access was granted to only 1,674 whitelisted websites. SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, lifts RBI’s ‘disproportionate’ ban: The Reserve Bank of India had in 2018 banned entities it regulates from trading in cryptocurrencies. Parliament proceedings adjourned for the day amid ruckus over Delhi violence: Legislators from Left parties protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence. Prosecution seeks fresh death warrants for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts after last remaining mercy plea rejected: Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta. Congress says four Madhya Pradesh MLAs ‘rescued’ from Haryana hotel, rest taken by BJP to Karnataka: Congress leader Jitu Patwari claimed the BJP had offered Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore to his party’s MLAs, and added that lawmakers were assaulted. Kuldeep Sengar convicted of culpable homicide in death of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The woman’s father was arrested in an illegal arms case, in which he was later found to have been framed, in April 2018. He died in judicial custody. Congress team makes first visit to violence-affected area in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi says hate won’t benefit anyone: A member of the team said the party was under pressure to visit the affected areas as MPs of other Opposition parties had done so but the Congress had not. NRIs now allowed to buy entire stake in Air India, says Centre: Earlier, NRIs were allowed to own up to 49% stake.