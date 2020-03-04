The big news: India reports 22 new COVID-19 infections in a day, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Supreme Court asked Delhi HC to hear pleas on hate speech on Friday, and social media ban on J&K was revoked after seven months.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India reports 22 more cases of novel coronavirus, 17 Indians infected abroad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced he will not participate in Holi events to avoid spread of infection.
- SC transfers pleas on hate speech to Delhi High Court, matter to be heard on Friday: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta claimed that one of the petitioners Harsh Mander, in a speech to CAA protestors, had said he did not have faith in the top court.
- Social media ban in J&K revoked after nearly seven months but 2G internet speed remains: So far, the administration had allowed usage of 2G internet speed, and access was granted to only 1,674 whitelisted websites.
- SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, lifts RBI’s ‘disproportionate’ ban: The Reserve Bank of India had in 2018 banned entities it regulates from trading in cryptocurrencies.
- Parliament proceedings adjourned for the day amid ruckus over Delhi violence: Legislators from Left parties protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.
- Prosecution seeks fresh death warrants for 2012 Delhi gangrape convicts after last remaining mercy plea rejected: Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy petition of Pawan Gupta.
- Congress says four Madhya Pradesh MLAs ‘rescued’ from Haryana hotel, rest taken by BJP to Karnataka: Congress leader Jitu Patwari claimed the BJP had offered Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore to his party’s MLAs, and added that lawmakers were assaulted.
- Kuldeep Sengar convicted of culpable homicide in death of Unnao rape complainant’s father: The woman’s father was arrested in an illegal arms case, in which he was later found to have been framed, in April 2018. He died in judicial custody.
- Congress team makes first visit to violence-affected area in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi says hate won’t benefit anyone: A member of the team said the party was under pressure to visit the affected areas as MPs of other Opposition parties had done so but the Congress had not.
- NRIs now allowed to buy entire stake in Air India, says Centre: Earlier, NRIs were allowed to own up to 49% stake.