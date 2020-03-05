Coronavirus: 29 infected in India, US toll rises to 11 as California reports first death
China reported 139 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, and 31 deaths.
The toll in the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States reached 11 on Wednesday, with California reporting its first death and Washington state its 10th.
India reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 29. One of them is the wife of an Italian tourist who has already tested positive in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Six family members of a Delhi coronavirus patient have been infected. Fifteen persons – 14 Italians and one Indian – have tested positive at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility. One person is a Paytm employee.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that 17 Indians have been infected abroad. Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan announced that all passengers flying in from abroad will now be screened for COVID-19.
Live updates
8.09 am: The Uttar Pradesh government has set up an 18-member committee led by Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh to monitor the overall situation in the state, PTI reports. The state government has also issued directives to all the districts asking them to maintain round the clock vigil to identify any suspected case of the virus. Samples of 137 people have been sent for testing, of which 109 have been negative and results for 28 others are awaited.
8 am: The toll in the United States has risen to 11 on Wednesday, with an elderly person who had taken a cruise to Mexico becoming the first individual to die in California state, AFP reported. Meanwhile, Washington state, which has recorded all the other deaths, has reported its 10th fatality on Wednesday.
7.55 am: Sirsa Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Viresh Bhushan says that the Haryana town has so far sent three samples for testing, but all of them have turned out to be negative, ANI reports. He adds that a person who had travelled to Italy and had symptoms of cold and cough was tested negative for the illness.
7.50 am: China has reported 139 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, according to the South China Morning Post. As many as 31 new deaths have been reported, including that of a man who had “recovered” from the coronavirus.
7.44 am: Italy says it will close all schools for 10 days, starting Thursday, as new cases of coronavirus emerge in the country, BBC reports. As many as 107 people have been killed in Italy so far, and over 3,000 infected.
7.41 am: Dr Vivek Kashyap, superintendent of RIMS Hospital in Ranchi, Jharkhand, says that the facility has received four patients so far, two of whom had travelled to Indonesia, one to Bahrain and one to China, ANI reports. He says their blood samples have been sent for testing after they showed symptoms like fever and cough.
“But we have kept them under observation as the protocol permits,” he adds. “If they are tested negative they will be sent for home isolation.”
This is what happened yesterday:
- As many as 23 people tested positive for the coronavirus in India. This included the wife of an Italian tourist, six members of the family of an infected Delhi resident, 15 persons at an Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility, and a Paytm employee.
- Union Health Minister Vardhan said that all passengers flying in from abroad, not just from designated countries, will now be tested for the coronavirus.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not participate in Holi events as experts have advised against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
- Eight persons were placed under observation for a possible infection in Andhra Pradesh.
- Israel ordered quarantine for people arriving from France, Germany, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland.
- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani refused help from the United States to combat the coronavirus.
- The number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United Kingdom went up to 85.
- France closed 120 schools in areas with the highest number of coronavirus infections.
- Mainland China reported 38 more deaths by Wednesday morning, whereas the number of cases has surged to 80,270.