Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday suspended seven Congress MPs from attending the House on the remaining days of the Budget Session for disrupting proceedings, ANI reported. Ruckus in the Lower House continued for the third day as Opposition leaders protested against the violence in North East Delhi.

The leaders who were suspended on charges of gross misconduct were Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Birla, who was not present for the second day, was saddened by the behaviour of some members, Biju Janata Dal MP B Mahtab told the House earlier in the day. Mahtab, who was presiding over the proceedings in Birla’s absence, chided the parliamentarians for disrupting the proceedings. He said Birla had “every right to express his anguish”. The House was first adjourned till noon as many chanted slogans of “we want justice”.

Ruckus ensued later in the day during a discussion on the novel coronavirus when Bharatiya Janata Party MP Hanuman Beniwal said Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should be tested for the infection as nearly half of the patients in India are Italians. Italy, the country of Sonia Gandhi’s birth, is one of the worst-affected countries by the outbreak.

Beniwal’s comments were met with a massive uproar from Opposition leaders, following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm.