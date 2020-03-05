The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Brussels for the India-European Union Summit later this month in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak, ANI reported. Thirty cases of the infection have been confirmed in India so far.

Addressing the media, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “As far as India-EU Summit is concerned which [Prime Minister] Modi had to attend, the health authorities of both the countries suggested that travelling must not take place at present. So, it has been decided that summit will be rescheduled on a mutually convenient date.”

He added the decision was taken in the spirit of close cooperation between the European Union and India. “[Both nations] share same concerns and commitment to global health and hope that the outbreak is contained soon,” he said.

At least two staff working for the European Union administration in Brussels tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. They are currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, one more case of coronavirus was detected in Ghaziabad on Thursday. The patient had a travel history to Iran. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that both private and government primary schools in the Capital will be shut till March 31 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday told the Rajya Sabha that the government was in touch with Iran for the possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims and students.

The toll in the COVID-19 epidemic in the United States reached 11 on Wednesday, with California reporting its first death and Washington state its 10th.