At least 13 people were killed and five seriously injured on Friday after an SUV collided with a car that had crashed into a road divider near Kunigal in Tumakuru district of Karnataka, PTI reported. Of the victims who died in the accident, two were children.

“Thirteen persons have died,” Tumakuru Superintendent of Police K Vamsi Krishna told PTI. The incident occurred post midnight. A car crashed against the road divider and [later], another car collided with it.” All of the people in the SUV were pilgrims who were traveling to Dharmasthala in Karnataka, he added.

The injured pilgrims were taken to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. However, a child whose age was not specified, succumbed to injuries shortly after being admitted to the facility.

The police said the impact of the collision was so brutal they had to struggle to pull out the bodies from the mangled vehicles.