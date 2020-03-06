The big news: Yes Bank depositors won’t face any losses, says Centre, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 31, and the Supreme Court asked Harsh Mander to respond to allegations of making hate speech.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Nirmala Sitharaman reassures depositors on Yes Bank crisis, says there will be no loss to them: Sitharaman also said at a press conference later that the government knew about the bank’s situation since 2017.
- Number of coronavirus cases globally crosses 1 lakh – 31 patients in India: The Sensex tanked nearly 900 points amid the raging epidemic.
- SC asks activist Harsh Mander to respond to allegations of making hate speech: The Supreme Court said it will not issue a contempt notice against Mander and adjourned the case to April 15.
- ‘Missing’ Congress MLA resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly, citing factionalism and corruption: Hardeep Singh Dang claimed that he had to make multiple trips to Bhopal to get the ‘smallest work of party workers done’.
- Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer’s murder during Delhi violence, sent to seven-day police custody: The police said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.
- JNU VC heading Madras University selection panel is ‘attempt to saffronise’, says DMK: M Jagadesh Kumar has been nominated as the head of the panel to appoint Madras University’s vice chancellor.
- At least 27 killed after gunmen open fire at event attended by politicians in Kabul: The Taliban said that they were not involved in the attack.
- Women protesting against CAA, NRC at ‘Mumbai Bagh’ allege they were beaten up by the police: At least 36 women were injured and seven had to be taken to Nair Hospital for X-rays and other treatment.
- Bimal Julka sworn in as new chief information commissioner: The office had been lying vacant for almost two months after its former chief Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11.
- Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party-led alliance falls short of majority in Israel elections again: With smaller allies, he managed to win just 58 seats, short of the 61-seat majority.