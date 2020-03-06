A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman reassures depositors on Yes Bank crisis, says there will be no loss to them: Sitharaman also said at a press conference later that the government knew about the bank’s situation since 2017.  
  2. Number of coronavirus cases globally crosses 1 lakh – 31 patients in India: The Sensex tanked nearly 900 points amid the raging epidemic.
  3. SC asks activist Harsh Mander to respond to allegations of making hate speech: The Supreme Court said it will not issue a contempt notice against Mander and adjourned the case to April 15.
  4. ‘Missing’ Congress MLA resigns from Madhya Pradesh Assembly, citing factionalism and corruption: Hardeep Singh Dang claimed that he had to make multiple trips to Bhopal to get the ‘smallest work of party workers done’.
  5. Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer’s murder during Delhi violence, sent to seven-day police custody: The police said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case. 
  6. JNU VC heading Madras University selection panel is ‘attempt to saffronise’, says DMK: M Jagadesh Kumar has been nominated as the head of the panel to appoint Madras University’s vice chancellor.   
  7. At least 27 killed after gunmen open fire at event attended by politicians in Kabul: The Taliban said that they were not involved in the attack.   
  8. Women protesting against CAA, NRC at ‘Mumbai Bagh’ allege they were beaten up by the police: At least 36 women were injured and seven had to be taken to Nair Hospital for X-rays and other treatment.
  9. Bimal Julka sworn in as new chief information commissioner: The office had been lying vacant for almost two months after its former chief Sudhir Bhargava retired on January 11.   
  10. Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party-led alliance falls short of majority in Israel elections again: With smaller allies, he managed to win just 58 seats, short of the 61-seat majority. 