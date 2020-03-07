The big news: Thousands under observation for coronavirus in India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Media One said it will contest Centre’s decision to ban the channel, and Tahir Hussain, accused of an IB officer’s murder was sent to custody.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 31, global count is over 1,00,000: Delhi schools were closed till March 31 due to the virus threat.
- Media One to fight Centre’s ‘condemnable’ decision to block channel for Delhi violence coverage: The editor-in-chief of Media One, which was banned along with Asianet News for two days, said such a ban has never been imposed in the history of India.
- Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer’s murder during Delhi violence, sent to seven-day police custody: The police said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.
- NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday.
- Centre knew about Yes Bank’s situation since 2017, regular checks done, says Sitharaman: The State Bank of India has expressed willingness to invest in Yes Bank, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
- NGOs supporting public causes can’t be blocked from foreign funding, rules Supreme Court: A petition challenged unchecked powers to categorise any NGO as ‘organisation of political nature’ and to stop foreign funding.
- Two juveniles convicted, months after six accused were acquitted in Pehlu Khan lynching case: This is the first conviction in the case and the sentencing will take place on Saturday.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC, wants legal options all over again: He alleged a criminal conspiracy against him and asked the top court to allow him to file curative and mercy petitions till July 2021.
- JNU VC heading Madras University selection panel is ‘attempt to saffronise’, says DMK: M Jagadesh Kumar has been nominated as the
- At least 29 killed after gunmen open fire at event attended by politicians in Kabul: The Taliban said that they were not involved in the attack.