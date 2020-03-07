A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Total number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 31, global count is over 1,00,000: Delhi schools were closed till March 31 due to the virus threat.
  2. Media One to fight Centre’s ‘condemnable’ decision to block channel for Delhi violence coverage: The editor-in-chief of Media One, which was banned along with Asianet News for two days, said such a ban has never been imposed in the history of India.   
  3. Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer’s murder during Delhi violence, sent to seven-day police custody: The police said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.    
  4. NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday.   
  5. Centre knew about Yes Bank’s situation since 2017, regular checks done, says Sitharaman: The State Bank of India has expressed willingness to invest in Yes Bank, Nirmala Sitharaman said. 
  6. NGOs supporting public causes can’t be blocked from foreign funding, rules Supreme Court: A petition challenged unchecked powers to categorise any NGO as ‘organisation of political nature’ and to stop foreign funding.   
  7. Two juveniles convicted, months after six accused were acquitted in Pehlu Khan lynching case: This is the first conviction in the case and the sentencing will take place on Saturday.   
  8. 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Mukesh Singh moves SC, wants legal options all over again: He alleged a criminal conspiracy against him and asked the top court to allow him to file curative and mercy petitions till July 2021. 
  9. JNU VC heading Madras University selection panel is ‘attempt to saffronise’, says DMK: M Jagadesh Kumar has been nominated as the   
  10. At least 29 killed after gunmen open fire at event attended by politicians in Kabul: The Taliban said that they were not involved in the attack.   