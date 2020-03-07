Coronavirus: Health minister to meet PM Modi; 21 people on ship off San Francisco test positive
United States Vice President Mike Pence said the ship will be brought to a non-commercial dock this weekend and all 3,533 passengers and crew will be tested.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the coronavirus epidemic later on Saturday.
The Indian Army on Friday said it will set up quarantine facilities for 1,500 personnel at certain locations in the country as the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 31. This includes 15 Indians and 16 Italian tourists. The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe crossed 1 lakh.
Live updates
10.19 am: Union minister Giriraj Singh reminds the public that the virus spreads mostly through human interaction, and not through meat, fish and poultry.
10.17 am: Two people have died of the virus in Florida, reports New York Times.
10.14 am: Hong Kong asks all residents to defer any non-essential travel, Channel News Asia reports. Hong Kong already warned residents against travelling to South Korea and the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto regions of Italy, where coronavirus infections are high.
9.57 am: “All primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir to be closed till March 31 with immediate effect,” says Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning) Rohit Kansal, ANI reports.
9.56 am: The Jammu and Kashmir administration says test reports of two suspected patients from Jammu have been received, and there is a high probability they will test positive, ANI reports.
9.49 am: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy has risen to 197, BBC reports. Officials say 49 people had died in 24 hours since Thursday evening, while more than 4,600 cases have been reported.
9.45 am: A virus-hit apartment tower in Daegu has been under tight control as a third of its residents have been infected with the new coronavirus, city officials say according to The Korea Times.
9.40 am: South Korea has reported 174 additional coronavirus cases till Saturday morning, taking the total number of cases in the country to 6,767. The toll remains unchanged from Friday at 44.
9.34 am: US President Donald Trump says the overall risk to Americans from coronavirus remains low, PTI reports. Trump visited Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia before making the remark. As many as 299 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in the US, and 14 people have died.
9.30 am: Pence says federal officials were working with California authorities to bring the Grand Princess, with more than 3,500 on board, to a non-commercial port over the weekend, and test all the passengers, AP reports.
9.23 am: Facebook has closed its three London offices after an employee was diagnosed with the virus. Facebook has over 3,000 employees in London, according to Sky News. They are being told to work from home.
8.57 am: As many as 28 new deaths took place in China on Friday, the South China Morning Post reports. Just 99 more cases were recorded by Saturday morning, the lowest in over a month.
8.51 am: Baghpat Chief Medical Officer RK Tandon says a person who had travelled to Jaipur and had cold and cough was sent to an isolation ward as he did not want to enter a hospital, ANI reports. “His test report will come in 2-3 days,” Tandon says. “He has been told that he should stay home under observation.”
8.45 am: Here are the biggest updates from Friday:
- The number of coronavirus cases across the globe crossed 1 lakh, and the number in India rose to 31.
- The Asian Development Bank says the global losses due to the coronavirus outbreak could be about $156 billion, of which China may account for $103 billion. The bank said the virus will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies due to declining tourism and “business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects”.
- Across the world, 3,404 people have died from the virus as of Friday evening, over half of them in China itself. There have been 99,464 infections in 89 countries and territories. Iran reported 17 new coronavirus deaths, raising the toll in the country to 124.
- Egypt has 12 suspected cases, while Cameroon has its first confirmed case, and more cases were reported from Taiwan. The first case from the Vatican was also reported yesterday. Netherlands lost its first patient to the virus.
- The first flight from Iran with swabs of Indian citizens stranded in the country will come back on Saturday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Passenger screening is also up, while the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said any airline employee exhibiting symptoms of the virus should be taken off duty immediately.
- The Indian Army said it will set up quarantine facilities for 1,500 personnel that will be activated at certain locations as part of the efforts to combat coronavirus.
- Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote to chief minister of Congress-ruled states, asking that quarantine facilities be set up and protocols be put in place. She also told them to raise public awareness and issue advisories to avoid public gatherings.
- A total of 29,607 people are under observation under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, for coronavirus, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha on Friday.