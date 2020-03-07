A look at the headlines right now:

J&K government says 2 people likely infected with coronavirus, test reports have been received: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay away from rumours regarding the coronavirus. Two Malayalam TV channels back on air day after I&B ministry bans them: The order for Media One had said the channel’s reporting seemed to be “biased” as it “deliberately focused on the vandalism of the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] supporters”. NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday. Rabindra Bharati University VC quits after row over objectionable photos from campus festival: At the Kolkata university’s spring festival, a group of men and women was seen with derogatory words written on their bodies in place of Tagore lyrics. Chhattisgarh government issues notice to company on mine to be developed by Adani Enterprises: The state asked why the allotment of the mine in Dantewada to NCL should not be cancelled, as no work has been done on it for the last two years. DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan dies in Chennai at 97: He had been appointed general secretary of the party nine times consecutively since 1977. Centre knew about Yes Bank’s situation since 2017, regular checks done, says Sitharaman: The State Bank of India has expressed willingness to invest in Yes Bank, Nirmala Sitharaman said. NGOs supporting public causes can’t be blocked from foreign funding, rules Supreme Court: A petition challenged unchecked powers to categorise any NGO as ‘organisation of political nature’ and to stop foreign funding. Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer’s murder during Delhi violence, sent to seven-day police custody: The police said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case. Two juveniles convicted, months after six accused were acquitted in Pehlu Khan lynching case: This is the first conviction in the case and the sentencing will take place on Saturday.