Another person in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in India to 40, the Hindustan Times reported. Earlier in the day, Kerala had reported five positive cases of the virus.

“A person has been identified positive with coronavirus and is under surveillance here at a hospital,” state Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, according to ANI. “We are tracing contact history. Further, we are screening every person coming from outside.”

More details on how the patient contracted the virus is awaited.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said five people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, which had then taken the total number of patients in India to 39. The minister said three people recently returned from Italy, the worst-affected country in Europe, and two others were infected in Pathanamthitta district. All five people are residents of the district.

In Tamil Nadu, the first person to test positive for the coronavirus – officially known as COVID-19 – had visited Oman, the state’s Health Minister C Vijayabaskar had said on Saturday.

A total of 7.26 lakh passengers from 7,108 flights were screened at airports as of Saturday. Fifty-two laboratories are now testing for the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday to review the situation and action taken so far by various ministries. During the meeting, the representatives from various ministries discussed matters related to the need for continued vigil at all airports, seaports and land border crossings, community level surveillance as per protocol, and ensuring availability of sufficient beds for isolation.