Coronavirus: Qatar temporarily bans entry of people from India, 13 other countries
From Monday, Qatar has banned the entry of people from India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. The temporary ban is a preventive measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
As of Sunday, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide was 1,05,523, and 3,584 people had died. Forty people have been infected in India so far, though there have been no deaths yet.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh on Sunday announced it was scaling down and postponing several events related to the celebration of the birth centenary of freedom fighter and the country’s first Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation. Bangladeshi authorities have so far confirmed three cases of the novel coronavirus in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Dhaka on March 17 to attend the inaugural ceremony of the celebrations.
Live updates
9.05 am: Several embassies in North Korea shut down as diplomats fly out following weeks of tight quarantine restrictions, reports AFP.
8.43 am: The Karnataka government orders holidays for children in lower and upper kindergarten classes in Bengaluru.
8.38 am: Italy now has the second-highest toll in the world after China, reports AFP. On Sunday, the number of fatalities rose from 133 to 366. The number of cases also jumped from 1,492 to 7,375 in a single day.
8.14 am: Assam has quarantined at least 400 people after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the new coronavirus, says state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
7.27 am: A 76-year-old man has died in Ladakh after showing symptoms associated with the coronavirus outbreak, reports NDTV. The former policeman had recently been to Iran.
7.20 am: Qatar bans the entry of people from India, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand, reports Gulf Times. The temporary ban is a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.