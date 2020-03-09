Indian markets were trading over 4% lower in early morning trade as the coronavirus epidemic continued to spread around the world. The BSE Sensex was trading 1,609.79 points down, or 4.28% lower, at 35,966.83 at 10.48 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty crashed 449.55 points, or 4.09%, to trade at 10,539.90.

The coronavirus epidemic, which has killed over 3,500 people globally and infected over 1,00,000, has raised fears of an economic slowdown. The crisis at Yes Bank, revealed over the weekend, also affected investor sentiment in India on Monday. A major drop in crude oil prices around the world contributed to the gloom in the markets, Mint reported.

Not a single stock on the Sensex had gained in early trade on Monday. The biggest losers were Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Larsen & Toubro.

On the Nifty, the gainers were Yes Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. The stocks which declined the most were ONGC, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and Zee Entertainment.

Other major Asian markets also traded in red on Monday. The Shanghai SE Composite Index was the least hit, closing 73 points, or 2.41% down. The Hong Kong Hang Seng declined 3.50% or 916.12 points. The Australia ASX All Ordinaries was trading 420 points (6.68%) in red. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index was down 268.74 points, or 2.37%.

The Indian rupee was trading 25 paise down at 73.97 to the US dollar at 10.32 am.