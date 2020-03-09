The big news: UP ordered to remove posters with CAA protestors’ faces, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: As many as 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India, and Opposition demanded release of three former J&K chief ministers.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Allahabad HC orders removal of posters with CAA protestors’ addresses in UP: The Opposition welcomed High Court rap to Adityanath government. Ex-IPS officer said move to display details of CAA protestors a ‘danger to life and liberty’.
- 44th coronavirus case confirmed in India as Bengaluru man tests positive: Indian markets crashed to biggest decline since August 2015 amid coronavirus fears, fall in oil prices. S Jaishankar met families of students stranded in Iran, and a patient under observation went missing from Karnataka hospital. More countries confirmed infections amid the signs that the outbreak in China is slowing.
- Opposition leaders demand immediate release of three former J&K CMs, say ‘democratic dissent muzzled’: The Congress was not part of the joint statement.
- CBI issues lookout notice against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s family, DHFL promoters, say reports: The Kapoor family is accused of receiving kickbacks from Dewan Housing and Finance Limited. Meanwhile, BJP alleged all financial crimes in India have link to Gandhis.
- PM Modi unlikely to visit Bangladesh for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary, says report: Dhaka postponed several Rahman events, scheduled for March 17, amid coronavirus fears. Three positive cases have been detected in the country so far.
- Madhya Pradesh ‘missing’ Congress MLA returns to its fold, two more still untraceable: Bisahu Lal Singh went to Bhopal to meet the chief minister at his residence, after taking a flight to Indore from Bengaluru.
- Daughter of JD(U) leader in Bihar launches party, declares herself chief ministerial candidate: Pushpam Priya Choudhary made the announcement of her candidature in a full-page advertisement published in several English and Hindi newspapers on Sunday.
- Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter, say police: The gunfight took place during a cordon-and-search operation in the Reban area of South Kashmir.
- Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claims women being made to protest under influence of drugs: West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim called the remarks ‘uncivilised and barbaric’.
- Ashraf Ghani and rival name themselves president amid twin explosions in Afghanistan: Rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul during Ghani’s swearing-in. The perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known.