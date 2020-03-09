A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Allahabad HC orders removal of posters with CAA protestors’ addresses in UP: The Opposition welcomed High Court rap to Adityanath government. Ex-IPS officer said move to display details of CAA protestors a ‘danger to life and liberty’.
  2. 44th coronavirus case confirmed in India as Bengaluru man tests positive: Indian markets crashed to biggest decline since August 2015 amid coronavirus fears, fall in oil prices. S Jaishankar met families of students stranded in Iran, and a patient under observation went missing from Karnataka hospital. More countries confirmed infections amid the signs that the outbreak in China is slowing.
  3. Opposition leaders demand immediate release of three former J&K CMs, say ‘democratic dissent muzzled’: The Congress was not part of the joint statement.
  4. CBI issues lookout notice against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s family, DHFL promoters, say reports: The Kapoor family is accused of receiving kickbacks from Dewan Housing and Finance Limited. Meanwhile, BJP alleged all financial crimes in India have link to Gandhis.
  5. PM Modi unlikely to visit Bangladesh for Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary, says report: Dhaka postponed several Rahman events, scheduled for March 17, amid coronavirus fears. Three positive cases have been detected in the country so far.
  6. Madhya Pradesh ‘missing’ Congress MLA returns to its fold, two more still untraceable: Bisahu Lal Singh went to Bhopal to meet the chief minister at his residence, after taking a flight to Indore from Bengaluru.
  7. Daughter of JD(U) leader in Bihar launches party, declares herself chief ministerial candidate: Pushpam Priya Choudhary made the announcement of her candidature in a full-page advertisement published in several English and Hindi newspapers on Sunday.
  8. Two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in Shopian encounter, say police: The gunfight took place during a cordon-and-search operation in the Reban area of South Kashmir.
  9. Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh claims women being made to protest under influence of drugs: West Bengal Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim called the remarks ‘uncivilised and barbaric’.
  10. Ashraf Ghani and rival name themselves president amid twin explosions in Afghanistan: Rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul during Ghani’s swearing-in. The perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known.