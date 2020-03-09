Seven people, including the brother of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain, were arrested on Monday in separate cases filed in connection with the violence in North East Delhi last month, NDTV reported. This came after 53 people died in large-scale communal violence in parts of Delhi between February 23 and 26, raising questions about the effectiveness of the police in responding to the situation.

Besides Hussain’s brother Shah Alam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested three others for reportedly sheltering him.

On Friday, Hussain was sent to seven-day police custody in connection with the alleged killing of Intelligence Bureau staff member Ankit Sharma. He was arrested after a court in Delhi had rejected his plea to surrender, saying the matter did not fall under its jurisdiction.

Another man identified as Naresh Kumar Solanki has also been arrested in connection with four murders in Gokulpur area during the violence. The search for four others he named is underway in the case. The four murder cases were transferred to a special investigation team probing the clashes.

Two others, named Aarif and Aabid, have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Rahul Solanki. His father had told Scroll.in on February 26 that he was shot when he went to a nearby shop to get milk. He had added that the government and administration did not do enough to contain the violence.

The police had on Sunday said they have filed over 700 cases and detained or arrested nearly 2,400 people for the violence.

