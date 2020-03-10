Coronavirus: Two test positive in Pune, India has 47 cases; Italy extends lockdown to whole country
China reported no new coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province.
The global toll from coronavirus on Tuesday passed 4,000 and countries around the world ramped up their restrictions to limit the spread of infections.
Italy announced severe nationwide restrictions on travel. The country’s 60-million people will only be able to travel for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3. All schools and universities, which were closed nationwide last week until March 15, will now not reopen before next month.
Eight fresh cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Monday, taking the total number of patients in India to 47. One new case each has been reported from Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Two people in Pune, who came back from Dubai in the UAE, also tested positive.
Live updates
10.20 am: The toll from the collapse of a five-storey hotel that was used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in China rises to 20, reports AFP.
10.15 am: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the government will soon announce a package to stimulate the economy hammered by the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, reports Reuters.
10.05 am: Mongolia confirms first coronavirus case, reports Reuters. The National Emergency Commission says the patient travelled to Mongolia from France and transited through Moscow. The government has identified 42 people the patient has met with and another 120 individuals who had close contact with the person.
10 am: Fears about the coronavirus spread has not stopped people from taking to the streets in India to celebrate Holi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last week that he would not attend Holi celebrations because of advice from experts to avoid mass gatherings.
9.47 am: The US now has at least 728 coronavirus cases and reported 26 deaths.
9.45 am: Concerns are growing that US President Donald Trump himself could have been exposed to the coronavirus through contact with two Republican lawmakers, reports AFP. The White House says president has not been tested and is not showing any symptoms. Trump has dismissed the seriousness of coronavirus in the past.
9.40 am: South Korea reports 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The toll rose by three to 54, says the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The daily rate of new infections in the country fell to its lowest level in 11 days.
Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in says the downward trend in new infections could lead to a phase of stability, while also warning that it was too early to be optimistic.
9.36 am: The Indian Air Force flight carrying Indians stranded in Iran lands in Hindon airbase, say officials, according to PTI.
9.27 am: Panama announces the country’s first case of coronavirus, reports CNN. The 40-year-old patient who contracted the virus had recently travelled to Spain, where at least 647 infections have been confirmed and 28 have died.
9.22 am: Congress postpones its 27-day “Gandhi Sandesh Yatra”, which was scheduled to start on March 12 from Ahmedabad amid the coronavirus scare, reports PTI. It was aimed to highlight the current situation of the country through a symbolic dandi march.
9.16 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims are being brought back from Iran. “IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon,” he tweets. “Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you IAF. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there.”
Iran is the epicenter of the outbreak in West Asia, with more than 7,000 cases and over 200 deaths.
9.10 am: United Nations economists’ urge governments to ramp up spending to mitigate the impact of coronavirus, reports AFP. They warn that the outbreak could cost the global economy between $1.0 and $2.0 trillion this year.
9 am: Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, today. He will inspect medical facilities and epidemic control efforts, reports Reuters. This is his first visit to Wuhan since the virus outbreak began.
8.50 am: India closes its border with Myanmar, reports ANI.
8.30 am: The Grand Princess cruise ship, which was docked off San Francisco, was taken ashore. Passengers will disembark through the day. Twenty-one people on the ship have tested positive for the virus so far.
8.20 am: Two Republicans who were in close contact with US President Donald Trump in recent days have self-quarantined over concerns that they were also in contact in the same period with a known carrier of the coronavirus at a conference, reports AFP. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Doug Collins of Georgia announced on Monday that they had begun two weeks of self-imposed isolation.
8.15 am: China has no new coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, for the third straight day, reports Reuters. The country reported 19 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, down from 40 cases a day earlier.
8.11 am: The global toll from the coronavirus passed 4,000 on Tuesday, reports AFP. It has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.
8.10 am: Israel announces a 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals. “All those coming to Israel from abroad will be placed in isolation,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in a video address posted to Twitter.
8.08 am: Italy extends restrictions on movement to the entire nation, joining a list of countries ratcheting up their control measures to fight coronavirus. The only travel allowed will be for proven work reasons, health conditions or other cases of necessity, reports AP.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tells reporters that measures introduced just two days ago are no longer sufficient after a jump in deaths. “Our habits must be changed, changed now,” he adds. “We all have to give up something for the good of Italy. When I speak of Italy, I speak of our dear ones, of our grandparents and of our parents. We will succeed only if we all collaborate and we adapt right away to these more stringent norms.”
8.05 am: Officials say two people from Pune, who came back from Dubai in the UAE, test positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI. Both the patients have been quarantined in the city’s Naidu Hospital and their condition is said to be stable.
8.02 am: Here’s a list of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in India
- March 9: A three-year-old in Kerala tested positive, along with a case each in Punjab, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.
- March 8: Five new patients in Kerala
- March 7: Two cases confirmed in Ladakh and one in Tamil Nadu
- March 6: 31 positive cases of the virus in India – 17 people, including 14 Italians, tested positive in Delhi, two Italian tourists in Jaipur, six Indians in Agra, and one each in Hyderabad, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. This also includes three patients who have recovered in Kerala.