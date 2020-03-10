The big news: Kamal Nath government faces fresh political threat in MP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The confirmed coronavirus cases in India climbed to 45, and suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother was arrested for Delhi violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 20 Madhya Pradesh ministers resign, Kamal Nath accuses BJP of trying to destabilise Congress with help of mafia: Both the BJP and the Congress legislature parties will meet later in the day.
- Global coronavirus toll crosses 4,000; India has 45 positive cases so far:
Indian markets crashed to biggest decline since August 2015 amid coronavirus fears, fall in oil prices. S Jaishankar met families of students stranded in Iran, and a patient under observation went missing from Karnataka hospital. More countries confirmed infections amid the signs that the outbreak in China is slowing.
- Seven including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother arrested for Delhi violence: Besides Hussain’s brother Shah Alam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested three others for reportedly sheltering him.
- Citizenship Act ‘protests a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and Union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.
- Allahabad HC orders removal of posters with CAA protestors’ addresses in UP: The Opposition welcomed High Court rap to Adityanath government. Ex-IPS officer said move to display details of CAA protestors a ‘danger to life and liberty’.
- India’s seven national parties got 67% of funds from ‘unknown sources’ in 2018-’19, says report: The BJP alone accounted for Rs 1,612.04 crore – 64% of the total income of national parties from untraceable sources.
- Opposition leaders demand immediate release of three former J&K CMs, say ‘democratic dissent muzzled’: The Congress was not part of the joint statement.
- CBI issues lookout notice against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s family, DHFL promoters, say reports: The Kapoor family is accused of receiving kickbacks from Dewan Housing and Finance Limited. Meanwhile, BJP alleged all financial crimes in India have link to Gandhis.
- Ashraf Ghani and rival name themselves president amid twin explosions in Afghanistan: Rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul during Ghani’s swearing-in. The perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known.
- Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Simranjit Kaur seal Tokyo 2020 berths in boxing, India’s tally up to eight: Panghal clinched the quarter-final with a 4:1 split verdict to make it to his first Olympic Games.