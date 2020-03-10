The White House on Monday said President Donald Trump has not been screened for the novel coronavirus as he is in excellent health, PTI reported. The statement was made as Trump recently interacted with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine after coming in contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive for the deadly virus.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said testing the president for the coronavirus was not necessary because neither does he have any symptoms and nor did he have close contact with any confirmed patient for a prolonged period. “President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him,” she added.

Earlier while addressing the media, Trump assured the United States that his administration is taking all measures to stop the virus from spreading in the country. “We are going to take care of, and have been taking care of, the American public and the American economy,” Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence claimed the population in the United States faces a lower risk of contracting the virus. “The President [Donald Trump] did deploy not just a whole-of-government approach, but also a whole-of-America approach,” he said. “Last week, at the President’s direction, we met with leaders in industries, from nursing homes to airlines, pharmaceutical companies, commercial labs, and it’s had great, great impact.”

Pence, who is in charge of leading the country’s efforts to fight the epidemic, said pharmaceutical companies are working “literally around the clock” on the development of therapeutics and medicines that can bring relief to people who contracted the coronavirus. “I know how pleased the President was to learn that commercial labs in this country, led by companies like LabCorp and Quest, have already brought a test forward and are taking that to market effective today,” he added.

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to hold meetings with hospital and health insurance officials next week, Pence said, further hinting that Donald Trump will be announcing economic relief for people in light the impact of the virus on the country’s economy.

The global toll from coronavirus on Tuesday passed 4,000 and countries around the world ramped up their restrictions to limit the spread of infections. China – the centre of the epidemic – reported 17 new deaths on Tuesday.