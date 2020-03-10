A look at the headlines right now:

In Madhya Pradesh, 22 MLAs resign from Assembly after Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia exits party: However, Congress expelled him for “anti-party activities” minutes after Scindia made public his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. India confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus today, Italy imposes nationwide curbs: Iran reported 54 more deaths from the coronavirus, the single-largest in a day.

Yes Bank partially restores IMPS and NEFT services: IMPS is an instant payment inter-bank electronic funds transfer system that is available 365 days a year.

Mukesh Ambani loses ‘Asia’s richest man’ title to Alibaba’s Jack Ma: His net worth reduced by $5.8 billion because of a fall in oil prices and global stocks on Monday.

FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram: A case was registered against 14 police officials, including members of the Child Welfare Committee at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad. Italy completely under lockdown following coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says ‘no more time’: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy rose from 366 to 463 on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 9,172.

Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security: A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kanta said the couple faces a serious threat to their lives from their family. UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last appearance as royals: The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in Central London with other members of the royal family. White House says Donald Trump not tested for coronavirus as he is in ‘excellent health’: The president recently came in contact with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine for the infection. ‘Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.