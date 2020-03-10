The big news: MP government on brink of collapse as Scindia, 22 MLAs resign, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: 14 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in India on Tuesday, and crisis-laden Yes Bank partially restored IMPS and NEFT services.
A look at the headlines right now:
- In Madhya Pradesh, 22 MLAs resign from Assembly after Congress’ Jyotiraditya Scindia exits party: However, Congress expelled him for “anti-party activities” minutes after Scindia made public his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
- India confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus today, Italy imposes nationwide curbs: Iran reported 54 more deaths from the coronavirus, the single-largest in a day.
- Yes Bank partially restores IMPS and NEFT services: IMPS is an instant payment inter-bank electronic funds transfer system that is available 365 days a year.
- Mukesh Ambani loses ‘Asia’s richest man’ title to Alibaba’s Jack Ma: His net worth reduced by $5.8 billion because of a fall in oil prices and global stocks on Monday.
- FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram: A case was registered against 14 police officials, including members of the Child Welfare Committee at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad.
- Italy completely under lockdown following coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says ‘no more time’: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy rose from 366 to 463 on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 9,172.
- Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security: A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kanta said the couple faces a serious threat to their lives from their family.
- UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last appearance as royals: The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in Central London with other members of the royal family.
- White House says Donald Trump not tested for coronavirus as he is in ‘excellent health’: The president recently came in contact with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine for the infection.
- ‘Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.