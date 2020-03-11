A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath says ‘will prove majority’ in Assembly as BJP, Congress guard MLAs: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh declared the party ‘will take the floor test’ when asked if Nath was considering resigning. At least 22 MLAs have quit the Assembly so far.
  2. Xi Jinping makes first visit to coronavirus outbreak’s epicentre Wuhan, 14 new positive cases come up in India: The global number of confirmed cases stood at 1,19,004 as the virus affected 110 countries, areas, or territories. 
  3. Yes Bank partially restores IMPS and NEFT services: IMPS is an instant payment inter-bank electronic funds transfer system that is available 365 days a year.
  4. Mukesh Ambani loses ‘Asia’s richest man’ title to Alibaba’s Jack Ma: His net worth reduced by $5.8 billion because of a fall in oil prices and global stocks on Monday.
  5. Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security: A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kanta said the couple faces a serious threat to their lives from their family.
  6. Italy completely under lockdown following coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says ‘no more time’: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy rose to 631 – 168 people died within the past 24 hours.
  7. White House says Donald Trump not tested for coronavirus as he is in ‘excellent health’: The president recently came in contact with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine for the infection.
  8. FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram: A case was registered against 14 police officials, including members of the Child Welfare Committee at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad.
  9. UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last appearance as royals: The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in Central London with other members of the royal family.
  10. ‘Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.