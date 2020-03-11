The big news: Kamal Nath confident of proving majority amid MP crisis, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: China’s President Xi Jinping made his first visit to Wuhan – the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak, and Yes Bank partially restored IMPS, NEFT.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath says ‘will prove majority’ in Assembly as BJP, Congress guard MLAs: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh declared the party ‘will take the floor test’ when asked if Nath was considering resigning. At least 22 MLAs have quit the Assembly so far.
- Xi Jinping makes first visit to coronavirus outbreak’s epicentre Wuhan, 14 new positive cases come up in India: The global number of confirmed cases stood at 1,19,004 as the virus affected 110 countries, areas, or territories.
- Yes Bank partially restores IMPS and NEFT services: IMPS is an instant payment inter-bank electronic funds transfer system that is available 365 days a year.
- Mukesh Ambani loses ‘Asia’s richest man’ title to Alibaba’s Jack Ma: His net worth reduced by $5.8 billion because of a fall in oil prices and global stocks on Monday.
- Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security: A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kanta said the couple faces a serious threat to their lives from their family.
- Italy completely under lockdown following coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says ‘no more time’: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy rose to 631 – 168 people died within the past 24 hours.
- White House says Donald Trump not tested for coronavirus as he is in ‘excellent health’: The president recently came in contact with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine for the infection.
- FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram: A case was registered against 14 police officials, including members of the Child Welfare Committee at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad.
- UK’s Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make last appearance as royals: The couple attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in Central London with other members of the royal family.
- ‘Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.