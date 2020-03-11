Madhya Pradesh crisis: Rahul Gandhi blames Narendra Modi for ‘destabilising elected government’
Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose resignation from the Congress triggered the crisis, is expected to join the BJP later today, according to some reports.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destabilising the government in Madhya Pradesh. Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party and the subsequent resignations of 22 MLAs, including six state ministers, has left the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the verge of collapse. Scinida may join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, according to some reports.
The Madhya Pradesh government now has a wafer-thin majority of just four above the majority mark of 116. If the resignations are accepted, the Congress will lose power.
Live updates
11.42 am: Congress MLAs will soon be flying from Bhopal to Jaipur.
11.30 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrives at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence in Bhopal.
11.15 am: Senior BJP leader and Scindia’s aunt Vasundhara Raje welcomes his decision. “This is ‘ghar wapsi’,” Raje tells ANI. “Madhavrao Scindia had started his political career with Jana Sangh. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress.”
11.11 am: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says Madhya Pradesh-like situation will be seen in other states as well. “Ye shuruwat hai iss prakar Scindia ji ki, ye anya pradeshon mein bhi jayegi [This is the beginning, this will go into other states as well]”, he tells ANI.
11.10 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia will join the BJP today, according to NDTV.
10.20 am: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati says he will go by the rule book as far as taking a decision on the resignations of the MLAs is concerned, reports The Indian Express. Prajapati received the resignations of 19 Congress legislators on Tuesday. The resignations of three Congress legislators, who the BJP claimed had shifted loyalty, have not reached the Speaker yet.
9.01 am: Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao and Tariq Anwar have demanded that Rahul Gandhi take over the reins of the party. “Time to make drastic changes at the top,” Rao tweets. “Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It’s time for Rahul Gandhi to lead from the front. It’s time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We can’t go on like this anymore. Congress needs him and he needs the party.”
8.46 am: Congress leader DK Shivakumar tells NDTV that he is in touch with the rebel MLAs from Madhya Pradesh. “19 MLAs are under ‘police custody’ in Karnataka,” he adds.
8.41 am: BJP MP Pragya Thakur says “achche din aa gaye [good days are here]”, reports ANI. Asked about the likelihood of Scindia joining BJP, she says, “Everything will be decided in the meeting.”
8.30 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath voices confidence that his government will withstand the political crisis. “There is nothing to worry about,” he tells NDTV. “We will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.”
