The big news: Amit Shah claims conspiracy behind violence in Delhi, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP a day after quitting Congress, and the number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 60.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah claims Delhi violence was planned, says ‘such a big scale not possible without conspiracy’: The Congress had earlier alleged that ‘humanity was defeated’ in the Delhi riots.
- Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, says ‘India’s future safe in PM Modi’s hands’: The BJP named Scindia its Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.
- Two people test positive for coronavirus in Delhi and Jaipur, total cases in India rise to 60: Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association claimed that sharing daily reports on number of cases was leading to panic, and a Kerala nurse alleged that she was sacked by her clinic for reporting a suspected coronavirus patient who refused to undergo testing.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta moves court against two constables, alleging assault: Gupta claimed he was violently assaulted by the two constables last year when he was lodged in the Mandoli central jail.
- Jammu and Kashmir High Court rejects petition to ban use of pump action guns: The petition seeking the ban was filed by the Kashmir High Court Bar Association in 2016.
- Sexual harassment at workplace violates women’s fundamental rights, says Supreme Court: The top court made the observation while revoking the transfer of a woman bank employee who had alleged sexual harassment by a senior colleague.
- UP government moves SC against HC order to remove posters with CAA protestors’ names and addresses: The hoardings, ordered by Chief Minister Adityanath, had been set up to identify those who allegedly committed violence during demonstrations against the Act.
- Congress appoints DK Shivakumar to lead party in Karnataka, Anil Chaudhary in Delhi: Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi and Salim Ahammed will be the party’s working presidents in Karnataka.
- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signs decree to release 1,500 Taliban prisoners: Taliban said they will honour the deal by handing over 1,000 government troops.
- Joe Biden moves closer to Democratic nomination for US presidential polls after win in Michigan: The loss in Michigan is enormous for Biden’s rival Bernie Sanders as he had scored a surprise win in the state four years ago.