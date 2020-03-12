Top news: Sensex, Nifty crash in opening session, rupee hits 17-month low
The Indian benchmark indices nosedived in the opening session on Thursday. Globally, stock markets tumbled after United States President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe and the World Health Organization officially declared coronavirus a pandemic. The Indian rupee on Thursday hit a 17-month low as it fell past the 74-mark at the open session.
The Congress has asked Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to disqualify six state ministers of the Kamal Nath Cabinet as MLAs, who along with 16 others, had resigned on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed in the Lok Sabha that last month’s violence in Delhi was a “well-planned conspiracy”, and lauded the Delhi Police for containing it “within 36 hours”.
Nifty drops below 10,000-mark for first time in two years amid global selloff
At 9.35 am, the Sensex was down 1,656.48 points at 34,051.32 and the Nifty tumbled 519 points to 9,939.40. This is the first time since March 2018 that the Nifty has plummeted below the 10,000-mark.
Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress asks Speaker to disqualify six rebel MLAs
The Congress has asked Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to disqualify six state ministers of the Kamal Nath Cabinet as MLAs, who along with 16 others, had resigned on Tuesday, NDTV reported on Thursday. The Kamal Nath-led Congress government is facing upheaval after former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned, following which 22 MLAs also quit.
Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days; Tom Hanks, wife test positive
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will suspend all travel from Europe to the US for the next 30 days. The virus has hit Europe and the United States far harder than China’s most immediate neighbours in South Asia, where no one has died yet.
The World Health Organization described the coronavirus as a pandemic for the first time and urged the global community to redouble efforts to contain the outbreak, saying aggressive measures could still play a big role to curb it.
Coronavirus: Indian novelist stuck in Rome appeals for help as embassy shuts doors
An Indian novelist said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that she was stranded in Rome with little help forthcoming from the Indian embassy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Janice Pariat, who wanted to return to India, said the Indian embassy in Rome has suspended functions due to the coronavirus outbreak.
COVID-19: India suspends most visas for foreign visitors till April 15
The government on Wednesday said all existing visas to India – with some exceptions – stand cancelled till April 15 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government said the regulations will come into effect at 5.30 pm on March 13 from the port of departure.
The exceptions include diplomatic visas, official visas, visas by the United Nations or other international organisations, and employment and project visas. The decision was taken at a meeting of a Group of Ministers headed by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.
SBI waives need to maintain minimum balance, cuts interest rate on all savings accounts to 3%
The State Bank of India on Wednesday cut interest rates on all savings bank accounts to a flat 3% and also waived minimum balance requirements. Till now, the interest rate on savings bank accounts was 3.25% for deposits up to Rs 1 lakh, and 3% for deposits above Rs 1 lakh.
Earlier in the day, SBI reduced its fixed deposit rates and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates on various tenors.
Delhi gangrape case: Convict Pawan Gupta moves court against two constables, alleging assault
Pawan Gupta, one of the four death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, on Wednesday moved a Delhi court seeking the filing of cases against two constables for allegedly assaulting him in jail, PTI reported. Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh Singh and Pawan Gupta are scheduled to be hanged at Tihar Jail in Delhi on March 20 at 5.30 am.
Amit Shah claims Delhi violence was planned, says ‘such a big scale not possible without conspiracy’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday claimed in the Lok Sabha that last month’s violence in Delhi was a “well-planned conspiracy”, and lauded the Delhi Police for containing it “within 36 hours”. Shah was speaking in the House while replying to a discussion under Rule 193.