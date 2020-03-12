The big news: NPR won’t have ‘doubtful’ category, no papers needed, says Shah, and 9 other stories
Other headlines: Modi and Centre asked people to not panic over COVID-19 and to maintain social distance, and Indian markets crashed over 8% amid the pandemic.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Amit Shah says no document will be needed for NPR, no person will be put in ‘doubtful’ category: However, Congress leader Kapil Sibal was not satisfied, wondering what was the point of the exercise if no documents were going to be asked for.
- Health ministry asks people to maintain social distance, says no need to panic over COVID-19 outbreak: Modi said no Union minister will travel abroad and asked people to take precautions instead of panicking. All cinema halls, schools and colleges in Delhi to be closed till March 31. The Delhi HC, meanwhile, asked the Centre to contact students stranded in Iran and sought a report on their evacuation.
- Sensex, Nifty lose over 8% each in biggest fall in history, taking cues from global selloff: Stock markets around the world tumbled after US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe and the WHO declared coronavirus a pandemic.
- Aadhaar data is not being used to identify perpetrators of Delhi violence, says Amit Shah: Centre will do anything for cows but nothing to protect human lives, Kapil Sibal said. The Delhi police said seven people were arrested for constable’s killing and over 700 cases were filed. The Delhi HC, meanwhile, sought the police’s response on a plea against Sonia Gandhi, BJP leaders alleging hate speech. Two PFI members were arrested in Delhi for allegedly funding the violence.
- ‘No law to support you’ on ‘name and shame’ posters, Supreme Court tells Adityanath government: Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared for retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, argued that such posters are meant to incite people to lynch.
- BJP to seek floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on March 16 amid political crisis: Digvijaya Singh said a floor test cannot take place because the resignations submitted by 19 party MLAs have not been accepted. The Congress asked the Speaker to disqualify six rebel MLAs. The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, claimed Kamal Nath is arrogant and underestimated the younger generation.
- Retail inflation declined to 6.58% in February, government data shows: Consumer food price inflation fell from 13.63% in January to 10.81% in February.
- Bombay HC lifts suspension of three TikTok accounts that posted about Tabrez Ansari lynching: The accounts of Hasnain Khan, Shadan Farooqui and Faisal Shaikh were suspended after Maharashtra government sought it on a complaint from a Shiv Sena leader.
- Rajinikanth lays out political roadmap, but says he does not want to be chief minister: The actor-turned-politician held a press conference but stopped short of launching a new party.
- Asaduddin Owaisi says Amit Shah defended Delhi Police, claims no justice will be done now: The AIMIM chief pointed out how the home minister avoided commenting on BJP leaders who made provocative remarks ahead of the violence.