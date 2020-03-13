Several state governments on Friday announced an array of measures to curb public activities to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus after Karnataka reported India’s first death due to the infection. Samples of a 76-year-old man, who was a suspected COVID-19 patient and died on March 10, tested positive for the disease on Thursday. There are 75 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi clarified that the Parliament’s Budget Session will not be curtailed in view of the pandemic. The coronavirus has spread to over 100 countries, infecting 1.27 lakh people and killing 4,717. The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared it a pandemic.

Odisha

The Naveen Patnaik government on Friday declared COVID-19 a “disaster” under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and earmarked Rs 200 crore to deal with the outbreak, reported ANI. Educational institutions, cinemas, swimming pools and gyms have been ordered to remain closed till March 31. However, examinations will continue to be held.

“We are faced with a threat that does not discriminate between developed countries and underdeveloped countries, between democratic or non-democratic countries,” said Patnaik. “Rich and poor societies all are equally vulnerable. Each one of us in Odisha has to rise to the occasion and be responsible. In the absence of any vaccine or treatment, our collective responsibility is the only hope we have, to fight this epidemic.”

The chief minister urged people to remain calm. “We must remain prepared, but not panic,” he added. “This is where it is very important that the four and a half crore Odias join together and help us in managing the situation.” He, however, added that the world is on a “learning curve” about handling the pandemic.

The Odisha government has cancelled non-essential official gatherings like seminars, workshops and conferences. Social gatherings like religious functions, marriage receptions and parties are to be regulated by local authorities, said Patnaik. “Just keep interactions to the most essential levels and even in that take all precautions,” he added.

There has been no confirmed case of coronavirus from the state yet.

Uttar Pradesh

The Adityanath government on Friday declared closure of all schools and colleges where examinations are not going on, till March 22.

So far, 11 coronavirus cases – seven from Agra, two from Ghaziabad and one each from Noida and Lucknow – have been reported from the state. Of these, 10 patients are being treated in Delhi and one in Lucknow, said Chief Minister Adityanath.

He added that the India-South Africa cricket match slated for Saturday in Lucknow will be held without spectators. The match will be telecast live.

Adityanath claimed that the state was prepared to handle the situation. He said isolation wards have been set up in all the 75 districts and doctors, paramedical, nursing staff are being trained.

Kerala

The state Assembly aborted its ongoing session in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Assembly was scheduled to continue till April 8.

However, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said there was no need for such a decision as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions were going on, reported PTI. He called the decision “autocratic” and a “black chapter” in the history of parliamentary democracy.

Delhi

The Arvind Kejriwal government announced that the Capital will not host any Indian Premier League match this year amid the coronavirus outbreak. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said all big events, conferences and sports gatherings have been banned in the city-state till further notice. The ban is specific to events that will have gatherings of 200 people or more.

There have been six confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Delhi so far.

The ban in Delhi comes a day after Chief Minister Kejriwal’s government ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and cinema theatres in the city till March 31. The government had shut the primary schools earlier this month. The administration also made it mandatory for all offices, shopping malls and other public spaces to be disinfected on a daily basis.

Karnataka

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said all universities, malls, cinema halls, pubs will remain shut for a week. Wedding receptions and other large gatherings in the state have also been banned for a week.

Meanwhile, 46 people who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died in Kalaburagi have been quarantined. Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Sharat B said 31 of them have been categorised as “high risk” and are being shifted to ESIC hospital.

Four family members of the man have displayed flu symptoms. Their swab samples have been sent for testing in Bengaluru, said unidentified district officials.

Andhra Pradesh

The state government on Friday decided to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, as a precautionary measure. There has been only one positive case of COVID-19 in the state so far. Test results of seven suspected cases are awaited.

“We have issued a set of guidelines for home isolation to be followed by those returning from foreign countries,” said Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy. “They should confine themselves to home for 14 days and not meet anyone, including close family members. Also, precautions should be taken by all, particularly in crowded places like cinema halls and malls.” Action will be taken as per Section 2 of the Act against those who do not follow the safety precautions suggested by the government, said Reddy.

Bihar, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh

All schools, colleges, and coaching institutes in Bihar, too, will remain closed till March 31. Students of government schools will get the money for mid-day meal in their bank accounts till the schools are closed.

All universities and colleges in Haryana will be closed till March 31. In Madhya Pradesh, all schools will remain shut till further orders.