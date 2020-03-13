A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court to hear only urgent cases from Monday amid coronavirus pandemic; India confirms 81 cases: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on SAARC leaders to together chalk out a strategy to fight the disease. Resolution against NPR passed in Delhi Assembly, claims it will harm majority community too: The AAP government said that if the Centre insists on implementing the NPR in Delhi, then the process should carried out the way it was done in 2010. Indian markets close 4% up, hours after crash due to coronavirus panic forces trading halt: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government and the RBI are closely monitoring the markets. Farooq Abdullah released after over 7 months in detention: Abdullah said he won’t speak on politics until all others are freed too. 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Vinay Sharma moves Delhi HC, claims lapses in rejection of mercy plea: Sharma’s mercy petition had been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind in February. IPL 2020 suspended till 15 April as a precautionary measure, confirms BCCI: The 13th edition of the Twenty20 tournament was scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai. ‘US Army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan,’ claims top Chinese official: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the claim on Twitter. Nepal suspends permits to scale its Himalayan peaks amid coronavirus pandemic, no tourist visas till April 30: The country has only one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. ‘Ready for floor test,’ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tells governor, alleges 19 MLAs are in BJP’s captivity: The chief minister said the ‘edifice of democracy is in danger’, claiming that the BJP had indulged in ‘horse-trading’ of legislators. Deadline to submit bids for Air India extended till April 30, government cites COVID-19 fears: The earlier deadline was March 17, but interested bidders requested an extension.