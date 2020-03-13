The big news: India reports 81 cases of COVID-19, over 1.3 lakh globally, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution against the NPR, and stock markets closed 4% up after a crash due to coronavirus panic forced a halt.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Supreme Court to hear only urgent cases from Monday amid coronavirus pandemic; India confirms 81 cases: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on SAARC leaders to together chalk out a strategy to fight the disease.
- Resolution against NPR passed in Delhi Assembly, claims it will harm majority community too: The AAP government said that if the Centre insists on implementing the NPR in Delhi, then the process should carried out the way it was done in 2010.
- Indian markets close 4% up, hours after crash due to coronavirus panic forces trading halt: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government and the RBI are closely monitoring the markets.
- Farooq Abdullah released after over 7 months in detention: Abdullah said he won’t speak on politics until all others are freed too.
- 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Vinay Sharma moves Delhi HC, claims lapses in rejection of mercy plea: Sharma’s mercy petition had been rejected by President Ram Nath Kovind in February.
- IPL 2020 suspended till 15 April as a precautionary measure, confirms BCCI: The 13th edition of the Twenty20 tournament was scheduled to start on March 29 in Mumbai.
- ‘US Army might have brought coronavirus to Wuhan,’ claims top Chinese official: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the claim on Twitter.
- Nepal suspends permits to scale its Himalayan peaks amid coronavirus pandemic, no tourist visas till April 30: The country has only one confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.
- ‘Ready for floor test,’ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath tells governor, alleges 19 MLAs are in BJP’s captivity: The chief minister said the ‘edifice of democracy is in danger’, claiming that the BJP had indulged in ‘horse-trading’ of legislators.
- Deadline to submit bids for Air India extended till April 30, government cites COVID-19 fears: The earlier deadline was March 17, but interested bidders requested an extension.