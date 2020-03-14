Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma, who was killed in last month’s communal violence in North East Delhi, was simultaneously stabbed 12 times and beaten mercilessly, ThePrint reported on Saturday. Sharma reportedly sustained a total of 51 injuries during the assault.

Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh locality. He was returning home on February 25 when he was allegedly thrashed to death. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for his family.

According to Sharma’s post-mortem report, accessed by ThePrint, the IB officer sustained 12 “incised stab wounds” most of which were concentrated on his back and spine. The biggest stab wound measured on his body was on the left side of his leg and is 5x1x7 cm in size. He was also stabbed on his thighs, hip, chest and arms, the report said.

During the assault, Sharma also inflicted six “incised wounds” with the biggest being on his forehead. The attack was made with a knife.

Both stab and incised wounds are inflicted with the use of a sharp weapon. However, the difference between the two lies in the depth of the gash. If the depth of the wound is more than the length then it is called a stab wound, else it is an incised wound.

Sharma sustained 13 “lacerated wounds” that were concentrated on his head and face, the post-mortem reported added. Such wounds are usually caused in an accident or when a person is beaten with a blunt object.

“If a person has sustained a lacerated wound, it means that he was hit by a blunt object forcefully which often first damages the skin tissues and then the muscle,” an unidentified forensic expert told ThePrint. “These injuries too can leave an impact, leading to a depression on the flesh, but these are not stabs or cuts.”

Sharma also sustained seven “Railway track contusions”, which were “red to purple” in colour and were 14×2 cm in size. These wounds were largely concentrated on his upper body and thighs. Such wounds are inflicted when someone is repeatedly beaten with cylindrical objects such as a rod, lathi or baton, the unidentified expert said. “In layman’s language, these wounds are called bruises,” the official added.

Apart from this, the Intelligence Bureau official sustained four “contusion injuries”, five “L and V shaped contused lacerated wounds” and four sets of “multiple abrasions”. While most contusions were found on Sharma’s thighs, legs and shoulders, the contused lacerated wounds were concentrated on his face and head, the post-mortem report said.

Large-scale communal violence in North East district left 52 people dead and injured over 500 last month, after protesters who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those who support it.