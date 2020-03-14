Two Chhattisgarh Armed Force personnel were killed in an ambush allegedly carried out by Maoists in the jungles of Bastar district on Saturday, PTI reported. In a separate incident, a Central Reserve Police Force officer was injured in the same area in a blast carried out by suspected Maoists.

The incident occured in the afternoon when a team of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force was on patrol to monitor the road construction work underway near the Mardoom police station area, Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P told PTI. The personnel were attacked when they were moving between Bodli and Malewahi villages, he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force officer who was injured in the blast in the Mardoom area sustained minor injuries. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital in the district.